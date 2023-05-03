Betty and Don Arnold - Bolingbroke

Betty and Don Arnold stand at their Bolingbroke home of 38 years with the 1st place trophy for the best float in the first Bolingbroke Christmas parade.

America is the accumulated experiences of the millions of immigrants who uprooted themselves, sailed across the ocean, settled down, and by hard work and sheer determination built a livelihood that was passed down to posterity.

That’s the story of millions of American families. Each story is different, each is unique but collectively they tell the story of the United States. Bolingbroke’s Don and Betty Arnold are two of those millions who have built a successful livelihood and have passed it down to their family. Fortunately for us, they are still adding to their story.