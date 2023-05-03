America is the accumulated experiences of the millions of immigrants who uprooted themselves, sailed across the ocean, settled down, and by hard work and sheer determination built a livelihood that was passed down to posterity.
That’s the story of millions of American families. Each story is different, each is unique but collectively they tell the story of the United States. Bolingbroke’s Don and Betty Arnold are two of those millions who have built a successful livelihood and have passed it down to their family. Fortunately for us, they are still adding to their story.
When I walked into the Arnold’s home, Betty had various newspaper clippings (many from the Reporter), photos, and memorabilia of their 38 years living in the Patestone subdivision off of Pate Road. Prominently displayed was the 1st Place trophy for the winning float they (and neighbors) entered in the first Bolingbroke Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Bolingbroke Community Club (BCC), back in 1988. Their float was a tractor-pulled, flatbed trailer with a group of Dickens Christmas carolers belting out songs. Being the last family still in the subdivision from that parade, the trophy is theirs.
A bookkeeper by trade and a self-taught painter by hobby, when I asked about family history, Betty showed me one of her paintings that explained her north Georgia roots. It was a 4-foot linear painting (painted on a 2-man handsaw) of the 50-acre farm where she was raised near Acworth. From memory, she painted the small, Civil War era farmhouse, wash hanging outside.Further on is the barn where animals were kept and where her daddy’s 1939 Allis-Chalmers tractor was housed. (That AC tractor now sits behind their house. Sorry collectors, it doesn’t run.)
The nearby forest and mountains are in the background. Betty went on to tell about the prominence of the Galloway family (her maiden name) in that part of the state. Frazier Galloway, a distant ancestor, was the first white man in Fannin County, selling goods to the Indians. I loved hearing Betty’s stories, but what about Don?
With that question, Betty showed me another one of her paintings – a painting of a small, rural north Georgia grocery store called Arnold’s Groceries, located on US Hwy-41. (The same Hwy-41 that runs through Bolingbroke.)
Don’s grandfather owned the store. In the early ‘60’s, Betty worked there. Turns out, Don and Betty grew up four miles apart but never knew each other. After high school, Don joined the Navy and would return to Georgia on leave. One time, while in uniform, Don walked into the store while Betty was working, and that was it. She took one look at this strapping, young sailor and her life was never the same.
Don spent four years in the Navy (1962-66). He attended boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. As Don tells it, he got on the plane in Atlanta; temperature was 70º, got off in Chicago at minus 20º. Brrrrrrr!!
After boot, he spent the remainder of his service on the USS Hornet, a WWII-era aircraft carrier. He courted Betty while in the Navy. When he was discharged, Betty told him that she wouldn’t marry him unless he had a job. (If only more women would make the same demand today.) Betty’s demand, that he get a job, led Don to his 50-year career in water treatment.
It was Don’s career that eventually brought the Arnolds to Monroe County. He first started water treatment in Cobb County. After 15 years, he took a job in Dublin as manager of the water treatment facilities. Then he was hired by the Macon Water Authority, where he spent 18 years and earned a Class-1 water treatment certification.
Don was there during the floods of 1994; so he saw the worst (1994) and best of times, particularly so after they built the new reservoir and the state-of-art Frank C. Amerson, Jr. Water Treatment Facility. His final water treatment job was working for Monroe County – installing meters, testing water, extending lines, etc. a positon he was well qualified for, especially since southern Monroe County gets its water from the Macon Water Authority.
As for her painting, Betty and Don talked about her self-taught journey. Don would see her sitting there doodling and then watch as she threw her drawings away. He pulled them from the trash and encouraged her to start painting. She learned to paint by reading books, looking at pictures, talking to artists asking them to describe their techniques, and a lot of time painting.
Betty learned very well, good enough to receive numerous awards and ribbons. Her specialty is oil painting of leaves and flowers – poinsettias, irises, dogwoods, etc. Betty has won a number of blue ribbons at the Georgia National Fair and was named the Reporter’s Artist of the Year in 2018.
The Arnolds are two of the original members of the BCC. They tell of how the club started. In 1987, Will Gibson, father of Billy Gibson (of Glass Technologies), put flyers around town for a community meeting. The first meeting was held at the fire station.
Over the years, the BCC met at several different locations. Now it meets at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Arnold’s church. For several years the club organized both a July 4th celebration and the Christmas Parade. Betty, being a bookkeeper, was volun-told that she was voted/appointed to be Treasurer, a position she held until early 2022, 35 years.
Today the Arnolds are retired but very active. Betty still paints and entered several paintings in the fair as recently as 2021. About 10 years ago, their story came full circle. While stationed on the Hornet, Don wrote many letters to Betty (She still has most of them.) describing life on the ship, the close quarters, work conditions, etc. Since the 1990’s, the Hornet has been a floating museum, docked in San Francisco. Enroute to Hawaii, they stopped off in California and toured the ship.
Finally, after 45 years of hearing all those old sailor stories, Betty was able to walk the ship with that young (now older) strapping sailor, whom she fell in love with, as he relived an earlier chapter in his life.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer.