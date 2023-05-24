Among the graduates receiving their Mary Persons diplomas on Friday, May 26 will be Jamyah Dent and TaNyah Dent. Being twins, they will have the same family members and family friends cheering for them, and they will be cheering for each other.
They have been part of the Mary Persons Class of 2023, with its many sets of twins, since they started school at T.G. Scott in kindergarten, but for Jamyah and TaNyah, twins are also common in their family, on both their mother and father’s side. On Dad’s side, grandad is a twin plus there’s another set. On Mom’s side their aunts are twins, there are two sets of twins among their cousins and there’s a set of triplets.
Their sister has identical twin daughters who are six years old. Jamyah says her nieces love to trick their teachers about who is who. There’s a lot of “double takes” at family reunions.
TaNyah and Jamyah will both be students at Wesleyan College this fall. Jamyah plans to major in business management/business administration. TaNyah is interested in a career in the dental field. Jamyah made the choice to attend Wesleyan first and encouraged her sister to consider choosing it also, which she did after a visit.
Jamyah said the best thing about having a twin is having a lifelong best friend, always having someone to talk with who understands you. She said they will often stumble upon the same words at the same time to express their thoughts. She will hear TaNyah saying what she has just been thinking.
The twins said their mother dressed them alike until they were in the 5th or 6th grade and they asked her not to any more. They said they are alike but also very different. They said they argue a lot but less now than they did when they were younger.
Janyah said she is much more outgoing than her sister. She likes to talk with people and make friends, while TaNyah is quiet and prefers to read. Janyah likes to be outside, bicycling or otherwise enjoying the outdoors while TaNyah would rather stay indoors. She likes to bake and work in the kitchen. Jamyah likes to drive; TaNyah hates driving.
They both liked working for the Department of Corrections offices at the Tift College campus through the Mary Persons work-based learning program this past school year. They like having classes together and say they keep each other on task.
Asked if they would like to have twins themselves someday, Jamyah says ‘yes,’ and TaNyah says ‘no.’ The twins are the daughters of Katina Dent and Darrell Andrews. They are the babies of the family, with four older sisters who also attended Mary Persons and one brother who attended school in Warner Robins.