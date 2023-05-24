Jamyah Dent and TaNyah Dent

Jamyah Dent and TaNyah Dent

Among the graduates receiving their Mary Persons diplomas on Friday, May 26 will be Jamyah Dent and TaNyah Dent. Being twins, they will have the same family members and family friends cheering for them, and they will be cheering for each other. 

They have been part of the Mary Persons Class of 2023, with its many sets of twins, since they started school at T.G. Scott in kindergarten, but for Jamyah and TaNyah, twins are also common in their family, on both their mother and father’s side. On Dad’s side, grandad is a twin plus there’s another set. On Mom’s side their aunts are twins, there are two sets of twins among their cousins and there’s a set of triplets.