Almost everyone thinks they can write. All they need is the time to do it. Competition has never been stiffer. And if that’s not enough, now there’s a new contender on the block, Artificial Intelligence. Better known as AI.
Many writers and other artists are currently in a big panic that they’re going to lose their jobs. Out in La La Land, the screenwriters’ guild went on strike on May 2 for the first time in fifteen years. Among other demands, the writers are asking for strict limits on AI use in screenplays. They don’t want to rewrite material generated by AI, nor for AI to rewrite human-created scripts. They also want union-covered material to be excluded from training AI models. After all, computers don’t make typos, people do. Knowing a machine might be able to write better than them can cause a lot of stress for a writer. Proofreaders must be especially concerned.
So far, the studios have rejected their demands. The prediction is that within just a couple of months, production on TV shows will cease due to a lack of content. Personally, I won’t be affected because the shows I watch were all written over 50 years ago anyway. MeTV is not worried in the least. I can watch Andy Griffith over and over, all day long.
If all these writers are so concerned, I figured it might behoove me to check out this new-fangled technology. In the App Store, I found many options, so I picked the one that was free. After only a few seconds of download time, the program greeted me. AI: Hello, How I can help you?
Always ready for a good laugh, I asked the AI app to write an “original” joke about a dog. The response was, “Sure! How about this one: Why did the dog cross the road? To get to the barking lot!” Hmmm. Not that good of a joke but nevertheless a joke that worked. That scared me a little. Maybe this program can think after all. And with time, the jokes will only get better as the computer grows and learns.
Then I decided to do a Google check to see just how original the joke was. After all, I had specified “original”. Ha! I found the exact same joke all over the place. Word for word. AI blatantly and shamelessly plagiarized right off the internet. I don’t need AI to find something on a search engine. That’s adding a step I don’t need.
During a “conversation” the AI chat app produced the same banal gibberish that any human could do just as well. It was also extremely defensive when I asked questions regarding the dangers of AI when bad people use it. It insisted that it was the responsibility of its users to be ethical and that educating the public about its safety was important. Okay. That ought to do it. We can set our minds at ease.
Being an amateur songwriter, I was naturally curious to see if I had any competition in that area. Turns out, so far, I have little to worry about. When I asked if it had the capabilities to write the lyrics of a country-western song the app eagerly and quickly gave me two full verses, a chorus, a bridge and to top it off, an outro. I can tell you this much, I won’t be singing the little ditty anytime soon. I won’t bore you with the entire “work” but here is a small sample:
“I grew up in the heartland, fields of golden wheat.
Where the summer breeze would carry me off my feet.”
Well, maybe it’s a little bit country. But a whole lot of BS.
The music created by this “intelligent” program wasn’t much better, but I’m guessing the musician’s union will also raise a howl soon. And with good reason. If there were no musicians, there would be no concerts. Without concerts, theaters and auditoriums will disappear. I think I’ll just stick to listening to Southern Rock and Bob Dylan.
It seems that at least for now my day job isn’t in any present jeopardy. There’s no way any machine can match the thoughts that are inside this head anyway. It hasn’t experienced life as incredible as mine has been. The memories in my mind are mine alone; only I can share them with you. And I appreciate you letting me do that. A program can’t show appreciation, have gratitude, or thank an audience for its warm applause.
The inevitable will happen and probably sooner than we think. We will be inundated with artificial music, art, and the writings of mechanical minds. Fake news will be rampant. Propaganda will be difficult to distinguish from the truth. But for those of us who are lucky enough to live in Monroe County, we can be absolutely assured that every story in this newspaper will always be created by living breathing human beings. Typos, misspellings, and all.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.