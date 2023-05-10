robot

Artificial Intelligence

Almost everyone thinks they can write. All they need is the time to do it. Competition has never been stiffer. And if that’s not enough, now there’s a new contender on the block, Artificial Intelligence. Better known as AI.

Many writers and other artists are currently in a big panic that they’re going to lose their jobs. Out in La La Land, the screenwriters’ guild went on strike on May 2 for the first time in fifteen years. Among other demands, the writers are asking for strict limits on AI use in screenplays. They don’t want to rewrite material generated by AI, nor for AI to rewrite human-created scripts. They also want union-covered material to be excluded from training AI models. After all, computers don’t make typos, people do. Knowing a machine might be able to write better than them can cause a lot of stress for a writer. Proofreaders must be especially  concerned.