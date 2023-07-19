The Force was strong on Saturday night at Luther Williams Field. The Bacon hosted the Coastal Plain League’s West Division-leading Lexington Blowfish and pulled out the win in a back-and-forth affair. 

Macon scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to go up 9-7, then saw All-Star pitcher Logan Walsh pitch a scoreless ninth to seal the victory. It was the fourth inning of work for the relief pitcher, who earned the win to improve to 4-1 on the season. 