The Force was strong on Saturday night at Luther Williams Field. The Bacon hosted the Coastal Plain League’s West Division-leading Lexington Blowfish and pulled out the win in a back-and-forth affair.
Macon scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to go up 9-7, then saw All-Star pitcher Logan Walsh pitch a scoreless ninth to seal the victory. It was the fourth inning of work for the relief pitcher, who earned the win to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Shortstop Nolan Clifford led the Bacon offense with three hits and three RBI. Designated hitter Elijah Frank also had two RBI.
On Sunday, the Bacon packed the bus and headed to Thomasville, North Carolina, for a game with the HiToms. They brought the big bats with them; they scored early and often to win 21-8.
The Bacon offense registered 19 hits and scored in every inning but one. They broke open an 8-8 tie game in the top of the seventh when they scored 13 runs to put the HiToms away.
Antonio Brown paced the Bacon assault with three hits and five RBI, while Connor Hicks added five hits and four RBI. Connor’s batting average went up 55 points during the game (from .273 to .328).
Brady Pendley pitched two-plus innings in relief of Tyler Rigot to earn the victory.
The Coast Plains League All-Star game is this week, so the Bacon gets a rest for four days before returning to Luther Williams on Friday night to face Lexington County again.
Max Montplaisir, Brown, Jackson Cherry, and Walsh will represent Macon at the game, which will be played at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.
KNOW YOUR BACON: Jackson Cherry knows his way around Macon. After graduating from Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia, Cherry signed to continue his career with the Bears.
His first collegiate hit was a homerun on March 14, 2021, against Marshall.
In 2023, Cherry was named to the All-Southern Conference second team with a .339 average and 12 home runs, and 27 RBI. Additionally, he was named SoCon player of the week for May 15. 2023.
Cherry is hitting .316 for the Bacon and was just named to the 2023 Coastal Plain League’s All-Star team.
HISTORIC MOMENTS AT LUTHER WILLIAMS: The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox made a spring training stop at Luther Williams on Thursday, April 4, 1963.
There were 4,018 fans in attendance for the 1:30 pm game that featured the return of Pete Rose with the Reds. Rose was an All-Star in 1962 with the Macon Peaches and was about to embark on his NL Rookie-of-the-Year season.
The two teams arrived in Macon from Tampa, Fla., just in time for an 11 am workout before the game. They left immediately after on a train towards Lynchburg, Virginia, where the two teams would play again on Friday, April 5.
The White Sox Dave Nicholson came up just a triple short of hitting for the cycle to lead the American League team.
For his part, Rose had two hits and started three double plays from his second base position.