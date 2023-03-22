Rev. Clarence Thrower

God has a healing touch for you and for me. He is able and willing to heal us in mind, body and soul.

According to Exodus 15:26, "If thou will diligently hearken to the voice of the Lord thy God, and wilt do that which is right in His sight, and wilt give ear to His commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee which I have brought upon the Egyptians; for I am the Lord that healeth thee."