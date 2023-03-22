God has a healing touch for you and for me. He is able and willing to heal us in mind, body and soul.
According to Exodus 15:26, "If thou will diligently hearken to the voice of the Lord thy God, and wilt do that which is right in His sight, and wilt give ear to His commandments and keep all His statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee which I have brought upon the Egyptians; for I am the Lord that healeth thee."
I say to you that Jesus honors the humble and those who totally commit themselves. To them, He anoints with power and blessings.
Children are symbols of humility and when they were brought to Him, He touched them and placed special blessings upon them.
We read in Matthew 8:1-2 that "When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said 'Lord if you are willing, you can make me clean."
In Matthew 8:3 Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. "I am willing," he said. "Be clean!" Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy.
Matthew 8:14-17 When Jesus came into Peter's house, he saw Peter's mother-in-law lying in bed with a fever. 15 He touched her hand and the fever left her, and she got up and began to wait on him. 16 When evening came, many who were demon-possessed were brought to him, and he drove out the spirits with a word and healed all the sick. 17 This was to fulfill what was spoken through the prophet Isaiah: "He took up our infirmities and bore our diseases."
These are just a few examples showing that the touch of the Master's hand releases God's healing powers. This is the healing power that is activated through faith and prayer.
The hands of Jesus are dedicated hands. As he listens to those in distress, he loves and uplifts.
The hands of Jesus are saving hands. He alone can save souls as he patiently and lovingly knocks at the door of every heart.
I ask each of you to have dedicated hands. Follow the example of Christ and lend a hand to help the less fortunate. Help them to shoulder their burdens and share the glory of God to the unsaved. Our churches need dedicated hands now more than ever before.
I also ask that you answer the knock. Throw the door wide open and let him come into your life. Bask in his glory and in his radiant light. Share his wonders and wisdom with all you meet.
I close with this refrain from a song written by H.R. Palmer:
"Ask the Savior to help you.
Comfort, strengthen and keep you;
He is willing to aid you,
He will carry you through"
"Yield Not to Temptation" (1868)
Rev. Clarence Thrower Jr. is pastor to the Forsyth Parish United Methodist Church and serves three congregations: Kynette UMC, 266 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Forsyth; Hopewell UMC, 483 Hopewell Road, Forsyth; Rocky Mount UMC, 1387 Highway 41 South, Barnesville. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association. The Ministerial Association meets on the 4th Thursdays each month at 9:30 a.m. at Christ UMC, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.