REECE’S PIECES
The price of a funeral is expensive and rising. The average cost of a traditional service and burial in Georgia is now $7,111. Cremation will cost you $3,943. If you want to be dropped into a hole with no frills attached, even that will run you nearly $3,000. If you’d like your ashes put in a coffee can to be set on a shelf in the shed or garage, that would be a thousand dollars less. So, at the minimum, it’ll cost you $2,000 to leave this world. Dying ain’t cheap.
The above prices are for regular Georgia folks. Funerals of high-profile people sometimes cost millions of dollars because their status requires us to give them a memorable goodbye. One that will one day fade from our memories.
Some people go all out when they go out. Take Michael Jackson, for instance. A million dollars was spent to put the King of Pop away in the Forest Lawn-Glendale Cemetery in Los Angeles. This was for a private service of 200 people, attended by friends and family. Well over that amount was spent on a memorial service held for the public at the Staples Center. His burial garments alone ran $35,000. Enough to bury at least five of us common Georgians in style.
By comparison, the funeral of Elvis Presley cost approximately $127,000 in today’s dollars. When the King of Rock and Roll died exactly 46 years ago today, on August 16, 1977, thousands of fans converged on Memphis. There were so many Elvis admirers that President Jimmy Carter found it necessary to order 300 National Guard Troops to keep them in line. An estimated 80,000 mourners lined the streets as the funeral procession passed. He was buried beside his mother Gladys Love in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Nine days after Elvis his grand funeral, three men were arrested for trying to steal The King’s corpse from his mausoleum for ransom. The team had a small amount of explosives which was deemed insufficient to do the job. Elvis and his mother’s remains were then relocated to the Meditation Garden in Graceland. His gravesite is still visited by over 600,000 visitors annually.
Another famous singer, Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, died exactly five years ago today in 2018. Also on August 16 as did Elvis. She had specific wishes for her $320,000 final four-day appearance, including multiple outfit changes. She at first wore a red dress and red high heels in her coffin acknowledging her honorary membership of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Not wanting to be seen in the same dress twice, she wore a powder-blue dress with sparkling shoes for her second viewing. When she was finally interred in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, she wore a rose gold custom knit gown with pink beaded lace. One of the highlights of her service was the appearance of former President Bill Clinton. Franklin sang “I Dreamed a Dream” at his inauguration.
The most expensive funeral in American history was the one held on June 11, 2004, for President Ronald Reagan. His seven-day state funeral was came in at a whopping $400 million. The explanation given for the exorbitant cost was that President George W. Bush had declared a National Day of Mourning, which closed the stock markets and gave federal employees the day off and expenses went off the charts.
Fifteen million dollars was spent on the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. The biggest cost for his three-day funeral was the plot at Arlington National Cemetery at $13 million. Cemetery experts estimate the monthly cost to keep his eternal flame burning is around $350. The flame has only gone out twice in the sixty years since his burial. The first time was when children were sprinkling holy water on the grave, the cap popped off the bottle and water was sprayed directly on the fire, putting it out. The second time was due to a heavy rainstorm. Upgrades were made.
If your name ended with “the Great,” it makes sense that you would have the greatest funeral of all time. Alexander the Great holds the record for throwing money down the hole after he died in 323 BC. It took two years to plan his $600 million funeral. While craftsmen built a golden casket and golden funeral carriage, his body was preserved in pure honey. When everything was ready, they hitched up 64 mules to the gilded death carriage and carried his body from Babylon to Macedonia accompanied by a procession of soldiers and mechanics to ensure the carriage stayed together. Road menders tagged along because the road was full of potholes. The great king instructed that one of his arms should be left hanging outside his coffin to show that even though he had once ruled the world, he was leaving it empty-handed.
Like Alexander the Great, we are all leaving this world with nothing. There is nothing we can do about that other than prepare for the next world. Until then...
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs In Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.