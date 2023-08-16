cemetery

An unknown cemetery.

REECE’S PIECES 

The price of a funeral is expensive and rising. The average cost of a traditional service and burial in Georgia is now $7,111. Cremation will cost you $3,943. If you want to be dropped into a hole with no frills attached, even that will run you nearly $3,000. If you’d like your ashes put in a coffee can to be set on a shelf in the shed or garage, that would be a thousand dollars less. So, at the minimum, it’ll cost you $2,000 to leave this world. Dying ain’t cheap.