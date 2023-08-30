Mary Persons lost 8 starters to injury, sat through a 2-hour power outage and still had a chance to knock off Spalding around midnight Friday, but fell short 28-20.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys and our effort,” said MP coach Brian Nelson after the loss. “We had our chances.”
The Bulldogs were playing without star senior running back Duke Watson. The Louisville commit did not dress as he tries to get past a nagging ankle injury. Nevertheless MP took a first-quarter lead when on 3rd and 6 from the Spalding 12, junior quarterback Nemo Jones rolled right and then scrambled down the right sideline into the end zone. The PAT was no good.
Spalding responded when running back Cedric Evans took a direct snap, faked the handoff and then spun through 5 missed tackles to take it 34 yards for the score. A PAT gave the Jags a 7-6 lead.
The Dogs retook the lead when Nemo found linebacker-turned-tight end Jacob Jones in the end zone. Nemo scampered in for the 2-point conversion and the Dogs led 14-7.
But Spalding’s Robert Henderson scored from 5 yards out to tie it 14-14.
The Bulldogs took the kick off with under two minutes remaining and hoped to run out the clock and go into halftime tied. But the Jags used all their timeouts to stop the clock and MP wound up having to punt it away with 40 seconds left in the half. The snap bounced off the turf and punter Gavin Cabe had to hurry and managed just a 10-yard kick. Spalding immediately took advantage as quarterback Curt Clark found his receiver running loose at the 4 yard line. He caught the ball in stride and into the end zone for a 45 yard pass touchdown in the left corner. The PAT gave Spalding a 21-14 halftime lead and Spalding had all the momentum.
The Jags took the second half kickoff and drove for another score to make it 28-14.
On MP’s first drive of the second half, Nemo Jones, who was having his best game as a Dog, rolled left and dumped a quick pass into the left flat for a big 19-yard gain. But after he released the ball he took a vicious hit and was knocked to the hard, artificial surface at Griffin Memorial Stadium. His helmet came flying off and MP players quickly waved for the trainer.
Seeing the hit, the referee reached for his flag in his back pocket, but never pulled it out.
On top of being woozy, Nemo also began suffering an asthma attack. After several minutes he was helped up and walked very slowly to the MP injury tent, which is making its debut on the Bulldog sideline. After undergoing testing he was taken by ambulance to Spalding Regional. An MRI was negative but he had some tingling in his arms so they flew him by helicopter to Grady hospital in Atlanta where they have a trauma unit. He spent two nights there but was able to go home on Sunday suffering only some headaches. Nelson said he will sit out this week’s Trinity Christian game but will be back. Nelson said it was the same kind of hit on a defenseless player that he got so upset about during the Houston County scrimmage. Nelson said the GHSA had focused on flagging and preventing those plays all summer, yet still there was no flag. Nelson said he’ll send the video to the GHSA but that’s all he can do.
Back at the game, sophomore quarterback Mac Nelson came on in relief for Jones. The teams traded punts but then Nelson got the Dogs going in the fourth quarter. MP drove to the Spalding 1 yard line but the Jags made repeated stands at the goal line. Finally it was 4th and goal and with 5 minutes plus left in the game, MP had one last chance to get back into the game with a touchdown. But as Nelson took the snap, a small explosion was heard and the lights went out in the entire stadium.
The stands cleared out and the teams gathered to wait and see if they could finish the game. Finally after two hours, as the clock neared midnight, the lights were restored so the game could be completed.
MP lined up for their 4th down play and Nelson took the snap and handed to sophomore running back Lake Evans. Once again, the Spalding defenders jammed him at the line of scrimmage. But then something surprising happened. Evans kept churning his legs and bounced right and into the end zone. Suddenly the Dogs had a chance. The PAT was no good however and MP trailed 28-20.
The Dogs would force a punt but couldn’t muster another drive and time expired. The Dogs took just their second loss to Spalding in program history. They did so not only without their starting quarterback and running back, but also without starting offensive lineman Jac Owens, linebacker Jaise Davis and key receiver Seth Davis. Nelson said MP was down 8 starters by night’s end.
“It was a long, emotional night,” said Nelson.
Nelson said the Bulldogs (1-1) will get a number of those injured players back for Friday’s game at Trinity Christian.