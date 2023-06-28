ON THE PORCH
Twenty-six years ago I began my journalism career at The Hartwell Sun newspaper as the chicken houses were starting to take over North Georgia, making Lake Hartwell retirees and their real estate agents very nervous.
The growing aroma of chicken manure prompted Hart County commissioners to consider imposing zoning laws — they called them “land use development rules” to avoid offense — on property owners. But commissioners were rightly terrified of the natives, who were rightly suspicious of any government telling them what they could do with their lands and farms. So commissioners did what most government officials do in a pinch — they punted to someone else. They appointed a citizen committee to craft a “land use ordinance” which would make everyone happy. Right!?!
As a cub reporter, fresh out of UGA, I sat through hour upon hour of meetings as committee members droned on and debated every detail of the zoning proposal. Setbacks. Variances. Grandfather clauses. Every Wednesday I would tell the citizens of Hart County in The Sun the latest plan for county-wide zoning. After an entire year of this, commissioners probably thought they had lulled ornery citizens to sleep. So commissioners set a date when they would debate and likely approve county-wide zoning in Hart County. Even before the meeting, the unrest began to well up in conversations at diners and churches and the Hartwell Golf Club. Calls were made and opposition mobilized. As the day approached, commissioners realised they would have a huge crowd and moved the meeting to the gymnasium of Hartwell Elementary School, where my mom had attended.
Hart Countians filled the parking lot with their pickup trucks and packed the gym bleachers. A row of stern-looking deputies stood in front of the 5 commissioners, who were seated on the dais up on a stage at one end of the basketball court. The county chairman took the mic, welcomed the throng, cited the purpose of the meeting, and then opened up the debate to public comments.
Chicken farmer Virgil Ayers from the small hamlet of Canon in western Hart County, leader of the opposition to zoning, stood up in his overalls looking like he just stepped off of a tractor. He spit some Red Man in a Dixie cup and then took the microphone. The crowd fell silent.
“This country,” began Virgil, in a deep north Georgia twang, “was founded on two things.”
“The Bible,” he said, holding up the scriptures with his left hand, “and The Constitution,” holding up the nation’s blueprint in his other.
“And I don’t see nothing about zoning in either one!”
With that, the crowd rose to its feet and cheered wildly. As the din roared, one pale-faced commissioner quickly made a motion to end the meeting. It was approved by acclaim and commissioners ran for the exits, with deputies leading the way. No commissioner ever said anything about zoning again and Hart County is still one of the few counties in the state not to have zoning laws.
I was certainly glad that my career was on the upswing and I wouldn’t have to cover zoning debates in rural Georgia counties for the next 25 years. Except, umm, that’s exactly what I did for 3 hours on Monday night at the Monroe County zoning meeting. Same story. Different county. Probably a different result.
“Should we order pizza?” asked zoning board member Chad Tyler as we entered a third hour of debate.
The proposal has already been debated for two years. Monroe County commissioners are obviously more determined, stubborn or something than those Hart County ones. Monroe County commissioners thought they would have passed the thing into law by now. But then people kept reading the darn proposal and finding crazy things that no one knew were in there. Bans on vinyl siding. Bans on shooting skeet at ranges on Sundays. Bans on most signs in convenience store windows. Some of those things have been removed. But more surprises await when you try to impose 300 pages of law.
Commissioners paid a North Georgia attorney $40,000 to cut and paste the Frankenstein monster onto those 300 pages.
Thankfully the county zoning board came out against the ordinance in the spring. But we learned on Monday that commissioners have paid each zoning board member $500 for their time to “improve” the ordinance.
Zoning board member David Hunter was not amused.
“I saw this as a bribe,” Hunter said emphatically at the opening of Monday’s meeting. Hunter, who qualified and then pulled out of a challenge to District 4 commissioner George Emami last year, said he plans to donate his $500 to a Blue Community group that supports kids.
“Can I turn that check back in?” asked Hunter. “I don’t do this for the money, but because I want to see the community grow and be safe. I don’t want that perception (of a bribe).”
Zoning board chairman Jim Rollins said he had already given his $500 to his church because he didn’t want to even cash it.
This reporter is older and hopefully wiser now, maybe even more skeptical of government than I was then. And I expect this clunker to pass. But I admit I would get a chuckle to see Virgil Ayers waltzing through the doors of the county commission chambers, spitting in a cup, and unloading a truth bomb that kills the big push for more government regulation. One can always hope.