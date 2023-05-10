By Will Davis
It appears Monroe County’s commission and school board will have to cut spending or raise taxes this fall because county property values are down nearly 6 percent due to closures at Plant Scherer, cutting about $3 million in funding.
Monroe County chief tax appraiser Bobby Gerhardt said the biggest reason for the loss in revenue is that Florida Power zeroed out the taxable value of Unit 4 at Plant Scherer from $380 million to 0.
“That just flat killed us,” said Gerhardt. Gerhardt just finished compiling the values, called the tax digest, to send to the county commissioners and school board as they prepare to set tax rates. The county government will lose about $1.4 million in revenue if the millage rate remains the same, 12.05 mills, while the school board would lose at least $1.6 million if the BOE tax rate stayed at 15.024 mills.
Florida Power was the majority owner of Unit 4, and Georgia Power has also announced plans to close its Unit 3, of which it is majority owner. However the majority owners of Units 1 and 2, Oglethorpe Power and MEAG, have told the Reporter they have no plans to close their units.
With the declining value of Plant Scherer, utilities are the only kind of property going down in Monroe County, from $1.8 billion last year to $1.3 billion in 2023. Residential values are up 7 percent over last year to $1.9 billion, meaning that home values have surpassed Plant Scherer as the county’s top property tax source. Commercial property is up 14 percent to $456 million, and industrial values are up a whopping 98 percent to $113 million. Utilities had been No. 1 in value since Plant Scherer opened in the 1980s.
Gerhardt said that his office is working to send assessment notices to property owners this week. Taxpayers will have 45 days to appeal. Then property tax bills are expected to go out in October and be due earlier this year, on Nov. 15, at the request of tax commissioner Lori Andrews.