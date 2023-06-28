REECE’S PIECES
There has been music since the beginning of humanity itself. I imagine the first tune was hummed by Adam as he piddled around in the Garden of Eden on a warm sunny day. Maybe the melody from a nearby songbird was stuck in his head.
In 2019, a song called “Let Nature Sing” was released by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. The track is made entirely from recordings of songbirds and reached number 11 on the charts in the UK within one month of release.
Another beautiful piece of music, “The Birds on the Wires” was created in 2009 from a newspaper photograph of a flock of birds perched across five telephone lines. The composer, Jarbas Agnelli, saw that the birds resembled notes on a musical staff that appeared to be in the key of A minor. He put down the notes and recorded a melody that has received over 3 million YouTube views.
Just as every culture has its language, every culture has its music. It isn’t necessary to understand a culture’s language to understand its music. Anyone can listen to a sad Spanish love song and immediately relate. Nineteenth-century poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once noted that “music is the universal language of mankind”.
It is estimated that there are over 1500 different musical instruments in the world. It all started with flutes made of bone from 43,000 years ago to more recent inventions like the segulharpa. The segulharpa is an electro instrument that features 25 steel strings that are bowed by magnetic fields. All a musician must do is use the touch sensors embedded in its wood to create eerily beautiful music.
It’s estimated that 74% of adults have played some type of instrument in their lifetime, usually beginning around the age of 6. I started with an accordion which I heard is making a resurgence. It is also estimated that over 18 million Americans play the piano with varying degrees of skill and that over a quarter of American families have the world’s most popular instrument in their homes.
The piano was the brainchild of Bartolomeo Cristofori (1655–1731) a harpsichord caretaker for the Grand Prince Ferdinando de’ Medici who was known to be a patron of music. The way music was made changed with the groundbreaking invention he called the “Pianoforte” in 1700. His name is remembered on a brand of pianos that is still being manufactured today.
The second most popular instrument is of course the guitar due to its versatility and ease of transporting to gigs. According to statistics, 10% of the world’s population strums its strings. That’s 712 million players. There are many types of guitar players ranging from campfire, garage-rock, rock ‘roll, and virtuoso just to name a few. The lightweight instrument is much easier to learn than a piano and after learning only three chords you can play 90% of every country and rock ‘n’ roll song that’s ever been written.
If you write the right song, it can bring you millions. If you write a classic Christmas song it can become the number one-selling song in the world. Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” was recorded in 1942 during the midst of World War II and has gone on to sell 50 million copies. Originally written by Elton John as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, “Candle in the Wind” comes in at number two with 33 million sales. The song was unoriginally rewritten as a tribute to Princess Diana after her death in 1997. Everyone’s favorite “In the Summertime” by Mungo Jerry scored just behind Elton John’s big hit with 30 million sales. Mungo Jerry’s lead singer, Ray Dorset, said the song took him around ten minutes to write. Like Christmas, “Summertime” returns year after year. It’s a classic I can’t wait to hear.
Michael Jackson. The “King of Pop” raked in $350 million before his early demise. Throughout the 1980s and the 1990s he was making a reported $50 million a year. Jimmy Buffett’s faithful Parrotheads have been drinking margaritas and attending his summer tours since 1976, making him worth $400 million. The Beatles’ Paul McCartney has $800 million making him the second richest musician in the world. That’s big bucks no doubt but nothing like the $1.2 billion Andrew Lloyd Webber has gained from works such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Cats”, and “The Phantom of the Opera”.
Of course, songwriters are fearful their trade is in jeopardy with the advance of artificial intelligence. Only artificial music can come from artificial intelligence. It takes more than a formula to write a good song. It takes a soul.
Historians consider “Hurrian Hymn No. 6” to be the world’s oldest melody. Its moving lyrics written in cuneiform read: “While you live, shine / Have no grief at all / Life exists only for a short while / And time demands its toll.” Words worthy enough to be put to music. Words that could only come from a human being.
