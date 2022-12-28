A lot is happening in fast-growing Monroe County. Good and bad. Happy and sad. Readers of the Reporter know there’s plenty to write and talk about in the fastest-rising community in Middle Georgia. Here’s a look back at the most memorable stories from the archives of the Reporter:
January
• Shoppers and employees run out of the Forsyth Walmart after a teenager is shot and killed in the frozen food aisle on Sunday, Jan. 2, reportedly by another local teenager over a girl. Police say Tarmaine Jontavion “T.J.” Bowden, 17, of Forsyth pulled out a pistol and shot several times at Cedric Mayes, 17, also known by his nickname PJ Rue, of Forsyth, around 6 p.m.. Monroe County coroner Joey Proctor said Bowden was only about 3 feet away from Mayes and shot him 3-4 times in the chest, face and arm.
The numbers are in from 2021 and Monroe County added 344 new homes during the year, the most-ever. The tally breaks the record from 2006 when 301 homes were permitted.
Two members of UGA’s 1980 National Championship team with Monroe County roots celebrate the Bulldogs’ return to glory with a 33-18 win over Alabama in Indianapolis. Steve Chafin of Forsyth was a walk-on punter for the 1980 Dawgs said the title has been a “long, long time coming”. Another 1980 Dawg Jeff Harper, who played at Monroe Academy, said he was thrilled but added the 1980 team was still the only unbeaten national title team.
The parents of a 40 year old High Falls man who died at the Monroe County Jail in 2020 sue the sheriff’s office in federal court on Jan. 13 claiming deputies violated the son’s civil rights. Mark Marshall and Marcella Dickinson, the parents of the late Josh Marshall, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Macon on Jan. 13, just two days before the statute of limitations expired. It was Jan. 15, 2020 that Marshall died while in custody at the Monroe County Jail.
Monroe County commissioners impose 32 pages of new property rules on Jan. 13 to try to clean up blight, but rescind the regulations 10 minutes later and realizing how strict the rules are. Among things, they made it illegal in Monroe County to have a window without a screen, a pool without a fence or a fence without paint or stain. Commissioners continue to grapple with blight the rest of the year but by December had not found rules they could agree upon.
Monroe County spends 3 days in January looking for 17-year-old Jorja Etheridge before she’s finally found in the Lorraine Woods subdivision on Jan. 25, having spent several nights in a backyard shed. Etheridge had run away from a friend’s home in the North Rivoli Farms subdivision and hid out for three days. Lorraine Woods resident Lynn Williams said her dog Pepper kept barking even after using the bathroom, leading Williams to see Jorja in her yard. She told Jorja she was loved and that her family and friends were looking for her, and she was returned to her family.
Adam and Steven Bertram are named the Monroe County Citizens of the Year. The Bertram brothers are well known for helping anyone from their church, New Providence, or their community who need help.
A new Popeyes is coming town after city council approves plans for the new chain restaurant next to Walmart. Popeyes plans to open before Labor Day but winds up opening just before Christmas.
February
County commissioner George Emami announces in February he won’t seek re-election. However when no like-minded candidate qualifies in March, Emami decides to throw his hat back in the ring and wins re-election over Travis Daniel in the GOP primary.
Monroe County commission chairman Greg Tapley blasted Reporter publisher Will Davis as a snake, a liar and lazy in a Jan. 27 phone call. Tapley called Davis after apparently getting upset about a story in the Jan. 26 Reporter, “Split commissioners OK new districts”. The story reported that commissioners had approved a new district map on Jan. 20 by a 3-1 vote over Tapley’s objection. Tapley was in Tennessee and it’s not clear whether he read the story.
Four young men from Griffin die when their Dodge Charger flees a Monroe County deputy at speeds of up to 169 mph before wrecking and bursting into flames at the High Falls exit on Feb. 6. Deputies had given up the chase before the wreck happened.
Forsyth’s city council unanimously rejects zoning for a proposed bitcoin mine on Berner Avenue on Feb. 7 after community opposition to potential noise from the project.
Mary Persons junior Anthony Mannella becomes the first Bulldog wrestler to win a state title on Feb. 11 when he takes the 160-pound weight class.
Culloden pastor Pat McCoy tells the Reporter he’s praying for his Ukrainian friends as Russia invades the country on Feb. 24. McCoy has traveled to Ukraine 35 times since 1993 as a missionary to build up the churches there.
March
Long-time school board member J.P. Evans Jr. dies on March 8, just two days shy of his 87th birthday after serving 43 years on the board of education.
An Upson-Lee High School girls basketball player is charged with throwing fists at a Jackson High School cheerleader after her team lost in the region tournament at Mary Persons in February. Aziyah Taila Perry, 17, of Thomaston, turned herself in to the Monroe County sheriff’s office to face the misdemeanor charge on Feb. 28. Several students videotaped the melee with their cell phones and posted them to social media. MP school officials noted that no MP students were involved.
Several newcomers like Diane Soule, Melissa Mixon, Kristi Varnadoe, Sherrye Battle, Rick Lanford and Robby Jenkins qualify in March to run for Monroe County school board. Battle and Jenkins both win their races.
A Florida man who identifies himself as Lucifer while robbing the Lee Street Shell station was captured after deputies shot out his tires in the early morning hours of March 15. The man, Steven Johnson, 34, of Davenport, Fla., is a suspect
in at least 6 other devlish robberies around the state, according to Forsyth police.
Long-time Monroe County dairyman Jim Peters closes his dairy in March, ending an era in the county. In the 1960s there had been 350 dairies in the county. But when Peters sent off 120 dairy cows for slaughter in March, he closed a 4-generation business and the last dairy farm in the county.
he Forsyth Police Department does an internal investigation in March after complaints that it told the family of a missing 21-year-old she would have to be missing 24 hours before they could begin a missing persons investigation. When Tori Proctor was still missing a few hours later, the family went to the Monroe County sheriff’s office instead, and within 3 hours deputies had found her body at Lake Juliette and arrested the father of her 4-week-old baby with her murder. Later city manager Janice Hall gives police chief Eddie Harris a list of suggestions for improving the department. When Harris complains to the Reporter that his officers don’t have support from city hall, he soon announces his “retirement”.
Teenager Dante Krieger is sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years on March 28 for raping and killing his 42-year-old aunt Tryevue Rogers at her Tingle Road home in 2019 after family members told the judge how her death had devastated
their family. “This horrific murder has changed so many lives forever,” Rogers’ sister Typa Zmuda told Judge Tommy Wilson. “I no longer believe everything happens for a reason. There’s no reason Tryflue’s life was stolen in the manner it was.” Krieger pled guilty rather than demanding a trial.
April
Monroe County commissioners approve new nets for baseball fields at the rec department after a Forsyth grandfather complains that he was struck in the head with a foul ball on April 2. Retired pharmacist Hugh Cromer urged commissioners to shutdown simultaneous baseball games at the rec until nets can be installed after a foul ball struck him in the head and caused him to crack his smart phone.
Cromer was watching his grandsons play in a baseball tournament when an apparent foul ball from a nearby field struck him in the head and sent him to the ground.
A south Monroe County man is charged with firing his gun while drunk and destroying a law enforcement robot during a 2-hour standoff with deputies on Tuesday, April 5. Monroe County deputies finally ended the standoff when Robert O’Neal, 51, went to retrieve a cold beer in the garage and was tackled to the ground. Deputies were dispatched to the home at 17 Cardiff Drive off of Estes Road after family members complained that their grown son was drunk and wanting to drive off.
The Reporter reveals in its April 6 edition that Monroe County quietly had sold a 103-acre tract that includes a dormant water treatment plant at the former Plant Camellia on the Ocmulgee River in July 2021 for a fraction of what it paid for it 13 years earlier and failed to properly advertise the land. Commissioners sold the 103-acre riverfront tract for $103,750 to Camilla Partners of Bolingbroke. The partners are Ronald Woodford and Greg Jarrell, the latter of which owns the adjacent Plant Camellia and silt fence maker Gro Green, which inhabits part of the plant. Commissioners and county manager Jim Hedges later apologize for the error. Lawsuits to unwind the sweetheart deal are rumored, but none are filed before year’s end.
Mary Persons head football coach Brian Nelson is already interviewing candidates after two coaching brothers with deep Forsyth roots announce in April they’re leaving the MP coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Kip Burdette takes his first head coaching job at West Laurens, while linebackers/strength coach Dan “Dano” Burdette takes over the strength program at Newnan High. They are the grandsons of legendary MP football coach Dan Pitts.
Body camera video obtained by the Reporter shows Forsyth city councilman Julius Stroud accusing a city police officer of targeting and harassing people at Kynette Park to enforce city park hours that Stroud himself had proposed and supported. Forsyth Police Cpl. Jeremy Malone was confronted by Stroud and Monroe County sheriff’s captain Mike Ogletree on the night of April 12. The confrontations came after Malone gave warning citations to two men, including Ogletree’s son, of being at the park after hours in violation of city policy. Malone later leaves the Forsyth Police Department for GPSTC, while Stroud and city council extend park hours to include overnight.
A 79-year-old Forsyth man is charged with trying to rob Robins Financial Credit Union while pouring gasoline on himself on April 14. Douglas Hambrick, 79, entered the bank at 76 E. Johnston Street and talked to bank personnel about the procedure of seeking a loan. Then Hambrick began demanding large sums of money while showing a handgun. A teller notified police as Hambrick poured gasoline on himself. Deputies and officers were able to distract and then arrest him.
One of the most-coveted pieces of real estate in Forsyth, a 1.7-acre tract between Dairy Queen and Taco Bell on Lee Street, was sold on April 15 to real estate developer Dale Washburn for $1 million. There has been much speculation that a popular chain restaurant may locate on the property but Washburn said the tract is still available as the year ends.
Monroe County’s development authority meets behind closed doors on April 18 to discuss the county being a finalist for a manufacturing facility that could bring 1,000 jobs to the county. The company, later identified at Hyundai, was interested in the 845-acre tract off Hwy. 41 near the Lamar County line to make batteries for electric cars. However after nearby residents organize against the project, Hyundai locates the plant and jobs in Bartow County.
Monroe County Board of Education candidates shared their thoughts on COVID masks and closures, CRT and how to protect students from predator teachers during a 90-minute debate on April 29. BOE candidate Kristi Varnadoe gets visibly flustered when her opponent Robby Jenkins questions whether she can make objective decisions since she’s a teacher. Jenkins wins the election and will take office in January, replacing his cousin, long-time BOE member Nolen Howard.
May
The Forsyth Walmart hopes to reopen its entire store May 6 after removing $2 million worth of merchandise lost to smoke and chemicals following last week’s suspected arson. A quick-thinking Walmart manager and an off-duty fireman used 15 fire extinguishers to stop the blaze before it did more damage. Police say Jasmine Miley, 31, of Forsyth, a masked mother of four with a record of legal troubles, set the fire in the back corner of the store, in the hardware section. Miley was captured after fleeing to the Days Inn and faces multiple felony charges.
Ashley Cohran is named Monroe County’s Mother of the Year for 2022 in May. She was nominated by her daughter Jasmyn Porter, a senior at Mary Persons. Jasmyn noted that her mother didn’t have the best life growing up and had her when she was just 17. Yet she doted on her daughter, left a life surrounded by drugs, earned an accounting degree and has provided a stable family life for her and her brother.
A Monroe County man narrowly escapes serious injury when a log truck backs several giant logs through his windshield and into his cab at a 4-way stop on May 9. Eric Mobley, 44, told the Reporter he had stopped at a stop sign on Zebulon Road at Estes Road when a log truck in the intersection started backing up toward him. Mobley said as the logs kept getting closer to his 2001 Ford Ranger, he started blowing his horn but the log truck driver wouldn’t stop. Finally the logs burst through his windshield and past his head. Mobley, who had glass shards all over himself, said he went underneath the logs and was able to get out of his passenger door. The log truck driver, Walter Wellons, 62, of Roberta, said he never saw Mobley behind him. “I don’t know what he was doing back there,” said Wellons.
It appears that Monroe County residents will be able to get their driver’s license or even their CDL without leaving Forsyth next year. The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) of Monroe County on May 10 unanimously approved a letter of intent to lease 7 acres in its Hwy. 18 industrial park to the state of Georgia for a new driver’s license office. In December the authority selects ProForm Construction of Forsyth to build the $1.1 million facility, which is expected to open in the fall 2023.
Three men were charged with illegally spearfishing at Lake Juliette on May 15. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the men used diving masks and a speargun to harvest 18 bass and bream in the clear waters of Lake Juliette without a fishing license. One of the bass weighed about 4 pounds.
Monroe County may need to be wary of another wild animal after a 7-foot alligator was photographed on Shi Road last on May 19. A Monroe County teenager was driving south on Shi Road around 11 p.m. when she noticed a large animal blocking the roadway just before the intersection with Maynards Mill Road. The gator was thought to be passing from one pond off Zebulon Road to another on Shi Road.
Voters gave a new conservative majority control of the Monroe County Board of Education on May 24. “I hope to make some very magnificent changes in the future,” said Greg Head upon his re-election to the school board. “Thank you to the voters.” Head has fought a sometimes losing battle against masking and COVID shutdowns in his first term on the board. The BOE has long had a majority with deep roots in a public education system with Democrat leanings. That changed as Head was narrowly re-electied over PTO president Melissa Mixon by 77 votes. Robert Jenkins ran as a conservative and easily beat Bibb County teacher Kristi Varnadoe by over 300 votes. He will replace Nolen Howard. The board went ahead and seated District 1 BOE winner Sherrye Battle, who replaced the late JP Evans. The new majority will take office until January 2023.
A Thomaston Road man was arrested on May 24 for continuing to operate his ATV trails business on Lower Simmons Road despite a judge’s order that he stop. Haywood Simmons Jr., 49, of 8659 Thomaston Road, was arrested and charged around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 with violating a court order by operating the track. Monroe County deputies went to the property after neighbors complained the noise was back in defiance of the judge’s order. “They’re sick of it,” said sheriff Brad Freeman. “You would be too.”
A Monroe County mother, Katherine Davis, loses her 8-year-old son to her ex husband in England after the Georgia Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Towaliga District Court Judge Bill Fears that upheld a Child Arrangements Order giving the mother custody of her son to bring him to the U.S. Davis is devastated.
Mary Persons seniors pull one last prank on outgoing principal Jim Finch at graduation May 23. As they approach to receive diplomas, many seniors handed Finch, a noted Alabama fan, a small note inscribed 33-18, the score of the National Championship game in January when the Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. Finch, who’s now the new assistant superintendent, seemed to take it in stride.
One of the nation’s top experts in school safety lives in Monroe County and says local schools are doing a good job at security in the wake of the murder of 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas school in May.
“Our schools in Monroe County are much better prepared than schools I’ve worked in any other county,” said Michael Dorn of Bolingbroke, executive director of Safe Havens International. “I’ve got a child in the district, so I take it seriously.”
Mary Persons boys basketball coach Greg Nix announces in May he’s retiring after 10 years at the helm. He is replaced by MP football offensive coordinator Jason Morrow. Nix winds up taking the same job at FPD in Macon.
June
A Forsyth woman is charged with a drive-by shooting that happened at apartments on Freeman Avenue around 5:05 a.m. on June 4. According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Christopher Marsh responded to the call at 333 Freeman Avenue where Miranda Alexius Watkins, 29, told him that Clarissa Andrea Freeman, 37, of Forsyth, had just shot up her apartment and fled in a 2014 maroon Chevrolet Camaro.
The Monroe County Reporter is again named one of the best weekly newspapers in the state at the Georgia Press Association’s annual convention at the Jekyll Island Club on June 3.
The Reporter won second place in the overall General Excellence category among weekly papers its size after being honored with 10 awards for journalistic excellence. That’s the most awards the paper has won since it was returned to local ownership in 2007.
County commissioner George Emami warns county manager Jim Hedges on June 7 that he’s had enough of his big spending and manipulative ways.
“I consider this the sternest of warnings that I can give,” Emami announced at the close of Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.
Emami detailed a pattern of Hedges using county employees to try to ram through more spending and across-the-board pay increases. He also lamented Hedges’ failure to follow the law when the county sold 100 acres on the Ocmulgee River for $100,000 last summer.
But chairman Greg Tapley said he disagreed and that Hedges has the county in great shape with $7 million in reserves.
A Monroe County deputy broke his back when a Florida suspect rammed into his patrol car during a high-speed chase that covered two counties on June 9.
Sgt. Kirk Seckinger had joined the pursuit of a Dodge Challenger that had refused to stop for deputy Larry Sullivan around 8:48 a.m. near the Johnstonville Road exit on I-75 south in Monroe County. The driver, later identified as Sergio Marquise Flagler of Sanford, Fla., sped south topping speeds of 130 mph and took the I-475 exit.
There, a 94-year-old driver who had swerved to get out of Sullivan’s way ran into deputy John Thompson, who had also joined the pursuit, causing him to wreck.
Then just past the Musella/Hwy. 80 exit, Flagler was flying down the right-hand emergency when he came upon an abandoned car on the roadside. Sheriff Brad Freeman said rather than stopping or simply changing lanes, Flagler rammed into the 56-year-old Seckinger’s car, who was chasing. The collision violently jarred Seckinger and sent his patrol car into the grassy median and it came to a stop. Flagler’s vehicle also stopped on the interstate and he got out on foot and ran. Sullivan later caught Flagler in the woods and he was arrested without incident.
Seckinger was rushed to Atrium hospital with a broken back. He was released the next day but had to stay off the road for awhile.
Harold “Unk” Kendrick Jr. of Forsyth is named the 2022 Monroe County Father of the Year in June. He is the father of six children, Susan, Jennifer, Wade, Georgia, Jeff and John, the grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 10. He was nominated by his daughter Jennifer Hodges.
The 12U Monroe County All-Star baseball team heads to the World Series in New Orleans in July after going undefeated and winning the state USSSA championship on June 19. It’s a first for Monroe County. The boys beat Newton County in extra innings 19-16 and then beat Spalding 11-10 to claim the state title in thrilling fashion on Sunday. The boys had advanced to those state games by beating West Walton and the Newnan Gold All-Stars earlier in the weekend.
Monroe County Christians celebrated the monumental Supreme Court decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to regulate abortion in a prayer service on Sunday on the courthouse square.
“I’m just thankful,” said Movene Futch, a founding board member of the Pregnancy Center of Monroe County, which organized the event. “That’s my biggest emotion. Many felt it would never happen. I didn’t know. We just asked God, who is over all, to bring it about, and He did. That’s why I was enthusiastic to say thank you to God.”
July
• Monroe County 12U All-Star baseball team heads to New Orleans for the USSSA World Series.
• The first Forsyth downtown fireworks and concert get good reviews.
• Jury finds High Falls man guilty of one of 11 child abuse charges and the judge sentences C.J. Hawley to 10 years in prison.
• A UGA professor says the Supreme Court decision ending EPA’s effort to regulate coal plant emissions won’t have much impact of Plant Scherer.
• The High Falls Boat Parade was back with at least 25 decorated boats.
• Monroe County Schools salute 25 retirees.
• Anonymous letter threatens Forsyth city manager Janice Hall if she doesn’t leave Police Chief Eddie Harris alone.
• Motorcycle accident on Zebulon Road takes the life of Brandon Cox, 25
• Camp Kaleo welcomes new director Luke Foster.
• Forsyth native Dr. Floyd Willis receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.
• Monroe County Board of Education budget tops $50 for 2023.
• Driver, 25, sues Forsyth for $1 million after wreck with police officer Manuel Barajas on the square.
• Monroe County Health Dept. cuts ribbon for new renovation and dedicates its lobby to Dr. J. Ray Grant.
August
• City manager relieves police chief Eddie Harris and names Major Alexander Daniels as interim chief
• More than 4,500 students begin the school year of Monroe County Schools.
• Miracle baby is born in a car on the side of High Falls Road.
• Amanda Holloway of K.B. Sutton Elementary is Monroe County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.
• Monroe County Library celebrates 100 years.
• Braves’ World Series Trophy visits Forsyth.
• Grand jury indicts former Mary Persons band director Miles Benson on 22 counts related to sexual contact with a minor girl.
• People fill the streets around the square for the 2022 Summer Concert Series on the evening featuring the Swinging Medallions.
• Commissioners okay tiny property tax rate cut.
• Former NFL and UGA football star Malcolm Mitchell gives inspirational message to Monroe County schools employees, families and students.
• Jury decides Monroe County water clerk Alleta Mays Dent wrongfully took the home of an elderly Bolingbroke man and must return it and pay $30,000 in legal bills.
• Forsyth council gives Otis Ingram six months to resume work on his Forsyth Station Senior Community.
• The Bank of Dudley opens a branch in downtown Forsyth.
• Contractor Jimmy Collins, 55, of Choice Roofing turns himself in in Louisiana and will face fraud charges in Monroe County.
• Monroe County Extension welcomes Cliff Collins and Amanda Garner.
• Sarah Alford is new principal of Monroe County Achievement Center.
• Fast food chain Jack’s is negotiating to put a franchise on N. Lee Street.
• Monroe County advertises 35 properties to auction off the unpaid taxes.
• Forsyth’s Hong Kong Palace gets new owners.
• Forsyth deals with vehicle problems and short staff on police departments
• David Hunter pulls out of Monroe County District 4 race leaving incumbent George Emami unchallenged.
• Merrie Harris shares her political cartoons with Reporter readers.
September
• Forsyth CableNet opens in-person office at former Chamber of Commerce building.
• Madeline Monroe Sanders, a 4th grader at Hubbard Elementary, passes away after a two-and-a-half year battle with brain cancer.
• New Monroe County Sheriff’s Office flock cameras already help solve four cases.
• Kaleo Pangeliman, 19, is sentenced to 20 years in prison for arson related to the murder of his girlfriend’s murder of her mother and brother.
• Major George Foster retires after 37 years with Forsyth Police Department.
• First Baptist of Forsyth hosts mobile dental clinic.
• Gov. Brian Kemp appoints Monroe Countian Cecil Staton to the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission.
• 2022-23 Leadership Monroe Class kicks off with a retreat at Camp Kaleo.
• A house fire on Sutton Road takes the life of JoAnne Turner, 63.
• Board of Education members have second thoughts on partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters after learning of it “inclusion” training.
Two defendants are sentenced to prison for fighting with Monroe County deputies.
Herschel Walker campaigns at The Meadows in Smarr.
Monroe County Market Lamb Show lets locals see FFA/4-H skills with livestock.
Joey Proctor is promoted to the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest honor of the Moose Lodge.
Monroe County Schools are named a Cognia System of Excellence.
Emily Starr is the 2022 Mary Persons Homecoming Queen; the Bulldogs defeat Columbus, 49-21.
Ashley Mulvihill is new director of the Pregnancy Center of Monroe County as it continues to work toward becoming a medical facility.
October
Forsyth council hears about a skunk problem near the city park.
Forsyth promotes its electric vehicle charging stations to attract travelers.
Jennie Caldwell joins Forsyth’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
Forsyth, Monroe County, Culloden reach an agreement on sharing the 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax for the next 10 years—20.5 percent, 77.1 percent, 2.4 percent.
Longtime Forsyth firefighter Kevin Bunn, 46, is named Forsyth’s new fire chief.
Two Forsyth officers are injured trying to arrest a woman on a warrant for probation violation.
Monroe County deputies find more than $200,000 worth of meth in the truck of two South Georgia men.
Georgia and Denise Emami cut the ribbon at the Cottages at Rocky Creek, a neighborhood of tiny houses.
Circle K on N. Lee Street closes for remodeling; its new owner, Tushar Patel of the Royal 7, says he will reopen it under a local brand.
Mary Persons football falls to Jackson, 28-14.
Monroe County Middle School football team wins the Central Georgia Middle School Athletic League championship for the second year in a row.
The Friends of High Falls State Park Triathlon hosts 80 finishers.
Forsyth Monroe County, Jackson Butts County and Monticello Jasper County join to host a reception to thank Susan & Paul Holmes for their service as Susan retires from the Georgia House of Representatives.
Gov.
Brian Kemp helps break ground for the 7 acres the state will lease from Monroe County Development Authority to build a new drivers license facility at the Industrial Park.
Jadarius Watts, 22, pleads not guilty to killing his girlfriend in March 2022.
Mary Persons senior Jordan McCord is seriously hurt I Barnesville on his way to school.
The name of Monroe County firefighter Harold Boone is added to the Memorial Wall at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center.
Monroe County commissioners learn the Plant Scherer is losing 36 percent of its taxable value this year.
Juronia (Lynn) Evans is welcomed as the new director of Monroe County Senior Center.
Monroe County’s annual birthday party for those 90-plus returns to an in-person celebration.
Mary Persons cross country girls take 1st in region; boys finish 3rd.
November
• Monroe County residents will soon be able to get an MRI without leaving Forsyth.
• Mary Persons clinched a home playoff game on Friday, Nov. 4 by dominating Pike County 46-10. But fans may remember the game more for the antics by the visitors from Zebulon that wound up forcing referees to end the game with 7:35 left on the clock. MP coach Brian Nelson said he had been trying to tell referees the game might get out control because of Pike players trying to hurt MP players after plays. Nelson said he saw on tape and heard from other coaches that players for 2-7 Pike might pull stunts in what was the Pirates’ final game of the season. And that’s what happened. The refs ended up ejecting 5 Pike players from the game
December
A 20-year-old Albany man went to the Monroe County Jail after Twiggs County deputies put out a BOLO on Dec. 3 after terminating a chase on I-75 N with a 2018 Dodge Challenger. According to the incident report, Deputy Corbin Becelia saw the green vehicle pass his location at a high speed near the weigh station.The driver showed no signs of pulling over and increased his speed to over 152 mph.
• A 58-year-old Thomaston man was killed Saturday night Dec. 10 when his motorcycle was struck head on by a Braselton man now charged with vehicular homicide.
• The owner of the La Pasadita restaurant in Forsyth was sentenced to 12 months in jail on Tuesday, Dec. 13 for a tussle with a deputy during a 2021 traffic stop that was caught on tape.
• A log truck driver says the straps on his logs broke causing his load to shift and turning his 18 wheeler on its side and spilling his trees in the Rum Creek roundabout. on Friday, Dec. 16.