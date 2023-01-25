Monroe County deputies say their new Flock cameras helped them catch a Macon man wanted for stealing a car and now also on drugs and weapons charges.
Deputies were alerted around 10:06 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that a vehicle reported stolen had just passed a camera on Pate Road.
Deputies were able to get to the area and stop the car, and identified the driver as Adonte Jordan, 39, of Macon. Deputies learned Jordan was wanted out of Bibb County and had a suspended license. As deputies tried to handcuff Jordan, he began to resist arrest and tried to get back in the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Jordan was handcuffed.
Inside the vehicle deputies found several ounces of marijuana, over 50 Ecstacy pills, psilocybin mushrooms and a firearm. Jordan has numerous arrests which include multiple felony convictions.
“He didn’t want to stick around and talk to us,” said sheriff Brad Freeman, adding that Jordan “realized he wasn’t in Bibb County”.
Jordan is in the Monroe County Jail where he is charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of a schedule I Controlled Substance (psilocybin mushrooms), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm By a Convicted Felon.
The sheriff’s office hash tagged its press release #flockaroundandfindout and #mugshotmonday.