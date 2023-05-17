Ryan Bertram here, just wanting to talk about an FFA competition that Monroe County Middle School competed in recently.
The competition I competed in was Forestry Field Day. In this competition there are 10 parts, all having to do with a different area in Forestry. My area was Board Foot Volume. In Board Foot Volume you are given 10 trees to measure the diameter and height of the trees. The reason for this is to find the volume of the individual trees.
After adding up the volume of these trees you get the total volume for the section of trees. When measuring the trees, you will use certain tools in order to find the diameter and height of the trees. In order to find the diameter of a tree, you must find the highest point of the ground level to the tree. Then, you put your feet up to the base of the tree. After this, you find where 4 and ½ feet are on the tree.
You then use a logger’s tape by sticking the nail at the 4 and ½ feet point. Next you wrap the tape all the way around the tree maintaining the 4 and ½ feet point. You have to pull the tape tight to get the most accurate results.
You then use your logger's tape to find 66 feet away from the tree in the clearest path. Next use a clinometer to find the height of the tree. Using the sheet provided you then match the height and diameter for the tree's volume.
Over the past year I have won four Board Foot Volume competitions at the junior level.