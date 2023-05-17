Ryan Bertram here, just wanting to talk about an FFA competition that Monroe County Middle School competed in recently. 

The competition I competed in was Forestry Field Day. In this competition there are 10 parts, all having to do with a different area in Forestry. My area was Board Foot Volume. In Board Foot Volume you are given 10 trees to measure the diameter and height of the trees. The reason for this is to find the volume of the individual trees. 