Thieves cut a hole in the wall of United Bank in Bolingbroke to get inside and rob it early Tuesday morning, June 6.
The same suspects may have also stolen two trucks from nearby Michael’s Asphalt, also located on Hwy. 41. The suspects rammed through the gate to get inside the property.
Monroe County deputies recovered one of the stolen trucks Tuesday morning after it was abandoned in Macon.
Capt. Ricky Davis of the Monroe County sheriff’s office said he’s not sure how much money the thieves got from United Bank. He said they got some coins.
“It wasn’t like they were safe crackers,” said Davis.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said he suspects there were at least three people involved because someone had to drive there and two cars were also driven away. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 994-7048.