REECE’S PIECES
Without my glasses, I can’t see diddly-squat. Without them, I am legally blind. I need them to drive. I need them to walk. I was born with this near-sighted affliction, which has never left me and never will.
Until I was ten, no one knew I had such poor vision. Not even myself. I thought everyone saw the world as I did. My problems in school were attributed to my lack of intelligence. No one considered that I was unable to see the blackboard or that I couldn’t make out the words in a book. I was just stupid. Plain and simple.
On the playground, I kept to myself. It didn’t bother me that I was never chosen to be on a team. I was relieved. The less attention that was on me, the better. I couldn’t see well enough to catch. I was too blind to throw.
Then one day, an eye doctor and his team visited the Will Rogers Elementary School, and all students were ushered into the cafeteria for a vision test. After astounding the optometrist’s staff that I could even find my way to school, I was sent home with a note that said I needed glasses. I’m not sure why no one had ever noticed my extreme myopia before then. With six kids in the family running around, maybe the one consistently bumping into walls and knocking over lamps was easy to miss.
Back then, a person with eyes measured to be -10 on the diopter scale was forced to wear lenses as thick as the proverbial bottom of a Coke bottle. On top of that, mine had a hard line across the middle because I needed bifocals even at that young age.
With my new glasses, corrective shoes, and a military haircut, I was a goofy-looking kid and received much of what is now known as “bullying.” It was not a big deal back then as it is now. It made me strong.
The first few days with my new glasses were a struggle. I could only wear my glasses for short stretches before nausea took over. With the ground appearing so much closer, I was unsure how high to lift my feet when I walked and tripped even more over curbs and thresholds. My classmates laughed at the loud plops my heavy corrective shoes made as I clomped through the hallways of my little school.
On the other hand, I saw the magnificent world for the first time in my young life. I was amazed that there were veins in leaves and that ants had knees. The clouds were no longer just vague white shapes in the sky. I saw stars for the first time.
Even though everyone still thought I was stupid and would always be, I took a real interest in this new world I saw around me, and my grades slowly picked up. By the time I reached high school, I had read most of the classics and was making high grades in algebra and English. Being nerdy, I continued to be bullied and grew even stronger. And being strong, I set out to conquer the world.
Had I been born a couple of centuries earlier, it’s doubtful I would’ve ever gotten an eye test at any age. I would have likely been born into poverty as the poor son of poor Appalachian parents. Folks who surely wouldn’t have been able to afford something as extravagant as a pair of spectacles for a skinny kid. I’m positive I would’ve ended up living the life of a blind person. I wouldn’t have been able to read, write, or work out beautiful equations. I wouldn’t have ever been a carpenter because I wouldn’t have been able even to see a nail. I wouldn’t have been able to work out the dimensions on a set of blueprints. I would more than likely never have been a writer. I’m not sure what I would’ve done to survive. Mountain singers and guitar players didn’t make much money back then, and I can’t see myself as a beggar on the street.
As I’ve grown older, my eyes have evolved into needing trifocals to get through daily life. Eyewear technology has evolved as well. The lenses in my glasses are high-tech unbreakable, lightweight plastic, and you can’t tell where the focus changes as you could with my old-fashioned bifocals. Those who wear glasses know they can be difficult. They slip down my nose when I’m sweaty, fog up from air conditioning, and are difficult to see through when they’re dirty or when it’s raining. But they’re a lot less hassle than contacts and cheaper and less risky than laser surgery.
As it turns out, I was born at the right moment in history. I came into this world when technology had advanced so people like me could live regular lives. A pair of glasses might be considered a simple everyday item in today’s world, but I wouldn’t have had a chance without them.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs In Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.