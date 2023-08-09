Greyhound bus

First responders use a stretcher to remove passengers from the Greyhound bus after it wrecked on Saturday. (Photo/Passenger Corie Milligan)

Thirteen people were hospitalized after a southbound Greyhound bus carrying 36 passengers ran off the interstate and into a ditch on Saturday afternoon. None of the injuries were life-threatening. A blown-out tire was determined to be the cause of the accident.

All lanes of traffic were shut down just north of Rumble Road at mile marker 182 around 3:15 p.m. It took over two hours for traffic backed up through Forsyth to return to normal.