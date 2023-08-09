Thirteen people were hospitalized after a southbound Greyhound bus carrying 36 passengers ran off the interstate and into a ditch on Saturday afternoon. None of the injuries were life-threatening. A blown-out tire was determined to be the cause of the accident.
All lanes of traffic were shut down just north of Rumble Road at mile marker 182 around 3:15 p.m. It took over two hours for traffic backed up through Forsyth to return to normal.
EMS took the injured to hospitals after removing the bus door with a chainsaw and windows were knocked out. Even though nine beds were available, only three accident victims were taken to the Monroe County Hospital while ten were taken to Atrium Hospital in Macon. Macon hospital officials called Monroe County Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith, wondering why they were getting so many patients. Monroe County hospital officals said they would contact EMS chief Matt Jackson to learn the reason. Jackson was reportedly out of town and commissioner Eddie Rowland said he called Culloden mayor Lynn Miller to bring a school bus to transport the passengers.
Twenty-six passengers were taken to the Monroe County Rec Department by the school bus. The passengers stayed in the gym for over an hour and a half, waiting for a replacement bus to arrive. They were looked over by EMTs and provided snacks and drinks while they waited, sitting in the bleachers. One EMT helped a little girl pass the time by playing catch with a basketball.
Corie Milligan, a passenger from Chattanooga, Tenn. traveling to Sarasota, Fla., told the Reporter she was thrown into the air and hit her back on an armrest. She compared the accident to flying through rough turbulence in an airplane. She said it was a terrifying experience. Although the bus was equipped with seatbelts, few were using them, and when the bus went off the road, then down and up through the ditch, Milligan said people and objects were flying everywhere.
Traveling with Milligan was Ryan Keen. Keen said that they weren’t even supposed to be on that bus. After a mix-up in Chattanooga the night before, they traveled all night to make it to Forsyth, barely over 175 miles. The couple was already exhausted by the time of the accident and weren’t looking forward to the rest of the trip. Keen said it felt like the bus would roll over and was thankful it stayed upright until coming to a stop against a line of trees. He had pain in his shoulder and plans to get an x-ray if he ever makes it to Sarasota.
Passenger Angel Quinones, who bought a ticket in Chicago, Ill. for a trip to visit his girlfriend in Gainesville, Fla. told the Reporter he had just eaten a sandwich and had fallen asleep when he woke up to screams and found himself in a nightmare. He said people were flying everywhere and glass was breaking. He was checked by EMS who said his blood pressure had gone up. He said he also had back and shoulder pains.
Another couple, Joshua Jackson and Tyrella Perry were also traveling from Chicago on their way to a Disney World vacation. Perry said she was watching a movie on her laptop with Jackson when the bus went off the road. She was secured with her seatbelt, but Jackson wasn’t, and the laptop and her boyfriend were thrown into the air. Both were unharmed but still shaken up over the accident.
Another passenger who wished to remain unnamed said she was upset that her cell phone was missing. Although Greyhound had assured her that it would be replaced, she said they could never replace her pictures, videos and messages.
Monroe County deputies are investigating the accident.
Sheriff Brad Freeman said there will probably be litigation over the accident.
“I’m sure lawyers will have a field day,” sighed Freeman. He added, however, that the bus driver actually did a pretty good job in a hard situation when his tire went out.
Accidents are nothing new to Greyhound Lines, Inc., which operates North America’s largest intercity bus service. Three people died, and 14 were injured on July 13 when a Greyhound bus crashed into three semi-trucks parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Illinois. It was 3 a.m., and the trucks were parked on the shoulder because the rest area was full. In 2016, 2 passengers died in San Jose, Calif. after the driver fell asleep and ran into a safety barrier. Eighteen were injured in that accident.