The Monroe County sheriff’s office set up a few license checks last Friday afternoon, April 28. And of course people who have places to go and people to see (and don’t we all?) don’t love license checks.
Anyway, on Tuesday morning, there was a huge crowd in Monroe County Superior Court. Sometimes in court you have to wait on someone to come from elsewhere. So everybody just waits. At first there’s usually an awkward silence. And eventually, as all good southerners do when there’s down time, the parties start to make small talk. Judge Tommy Wilson was on the bench and he started to quiz a deputy about those road checks. Wilson started laughing, and said he was on Hwy. 42 on Friday doing some logging business when he got caught up in the license check and got asked for his license. It’s nice to live in a place where everyone gets treated the same, even the judge.
Speaking of the sheriff’s office, we reported last week that Sheriff Freeman has re-hired William Jackson. Jackson was a terrific deputy, but he had to leave the MCSO in 2017 after a run-in with an Ohio woman who spit in his face in the jail. What we didn’t know when we reported last week’s story was that in the interim, Jackson was named Deputy of the Year with the Jones County sheriff’s office and had a terrific record, just as he did before that run-in. All that to say, we’re glad Deputy Jackson is back. His experience reminds us all that even when we face challenges in life that seem unfair, if we keep doing our jobs well and don’t give in to despair, we can come out on top.
As we went to press on Tuesday, Monroe County commissioners voted unanimously to put a referendum on the ballot on Nov. 7 to allow liquor stores in unincorporated Monroe County.
“I don’t see any reason not to see how our citizens feel about it, for or against,” said one commissioner.
Already there are plans to put a fourth liquor store in the city of Forsyth.
Look, prohibition taught us that an outright ban on alcohol was not the answer. But I miss the Georgia that had a few restrictions. Don’t get me wrong. I enjoy the occasional drink. But I know scores of people whose families have been harmed by alcohol. You do too. And if you don’t, you can just read about them in our police reports.
Remember when you couldn’t buy booze on Sunday in Georgia? Then you couldn’t buy it before noon. Or remember when you couldn’t buy booze on Election Day? Shoot, I remember as a UGA student when you had to drive across state or county lines to buy beer. Given the widespread pain that alcoholism causes in Monroe County and in the U.S., isn’t there a modest solution between “ban it all” and “sell it everywhere, all the time”?
Wow! We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our first Macon-Bibb Reporter edition. It’s gratifying that our hard work to give Monroe County a good newspaper over the past 16 years has earned us a hearing from Bibb County residents. But we need to do a better job of managing expectations. The phone rang at the office last week.
“I can’t find the Macon-Bibb section in this week’s Reporter!” the caller told our patient and long-suffering business manager Tammy Rafferzeder.
Tammy proceeded to inform her that the Macon-Bibb section will appear not every week, but the third week of every month. For now. It appears we may already need to ramp it up to every other week. The demand is there. Our ace reporter Melissa Orrison is already working on our May edition. By the way, she has her own staff email now, macon@mymcr.net. Send her your story ideas. Oh, and thank you for your patience and support as we go through the growing pains of our latest venture.