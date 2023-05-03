Will

Will Davis, Publisher/Editor

The Monroe County sheriff’s office set up a few license checks last Friday afternoon, April 28. And of course people who have places to go and people to see (and don’t we all?) don’t love license checks.

Anyway, on Tuesday morning, there was a huge crowd in Monroe County Superior Court. Sometimes in court you have to wait on someone to come from elsewhere. So everybody just waits. At first there’s usually an awkward silence. And eventually, as all good southerners do when there’s down time, the parties start to make small talk. Judge Tommy Wilson was on the bench and he started to quiz a deputy about those road checks. Wilson started laughing, and said he was on Hwy. 42 on Friday doing some logging business when he got caught up in the license check and got asked for his license. It’s nice to live in a place where everyone gets treated the same, even the judge.