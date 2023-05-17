Muchacho

Muchacho's mugshot

REECE'S PIECES

We tend to think of members of the animal kingdom as God’s innocent creatures. Although most critters make it through life without a criminal record, there have been exceptions. For centuries across Europe, animal defendants, which included insects, were routinely represented by human lawyers in courts. If convicted, the offenders were executed or exiled. Frenchman Barthélemy de Chasseneuz gained a reputation as a criminal lawyer in 1508 by his eloquent defense of a pack of rats who had destroyed a barley crop. The rats were given a slap on their paws with a warning to stay away from the barley fields. If not, they would be excommunicated by the local bishop.  Chasseneuz soon became a renowned defender of animals and insects and maintained a busy and successful practice. 