We tend to think of members of the animal kingdom as God’s innocent creatures. Although most critters make it through life without a criminal record, there have been exceptions. For centuries across Europe, animal defendants, which included insects, were routinely represented by human lawyers in courts. If convicted, the offenders were executed or exiled. Frenchman Barthélemy de Chasseneuz gained a reputation as a criminal lawyer in 1508 by his eloquent defense of a pack of rats who had destroyed a barley crop. The rats were given a slap on their paws with a warning to stay away from the barley fields. If not, they would be excommunicated by the local bishop. Chasseneuz soon became a renowned defender of animals and insects and maintained a busy and successful practice.
Domesticated pigs were the most likely animals to stand before medieval judges. One porky perpetrator found to be guilty of murder was dressed in a man’s clothes before being hanged in the town square. On September 5, 1379, a young French boy made the mistake of approaching a herd of feeding pigs who must’ve thought he wanted some of their slop. Three of them killed him. Not only were the three pigs who committed the horrible deed arrested and charged, but the entire herd also went to court. The herd was convicted of being accomplices but were later pardoned by the Duke of Burgundy. The three main defendants paid the ultimate penalty. The last known case of a pig going to trial was in what is now Croatia during 1864. A sneaky swine crept up on a sleeping infant girl and bit off her little ears. The court was concerned that the girl would one day find it difficult to secure a husband due to being earless and gave the pig’s owner a hefty fine that was used as the girl’s dowry.
A heretic rooster was burned at the stake in 1474 for the “heinous and unnatural crime of laying an egg.” After the execution and before the bulging eyes of an enormous crowd, the executioner cut open the rooster and allegedly found three more eggs inside the charred bird.
Unsurprisingly, possibly thousands of horses in the United States and England have been convicted of criminal acts such as throwing a rider or injuring someone in a horse-drawn cart. One stipulation in the horses’ favor was that they had to be in motion to be proven guilty. You can’t just fall off a stationary horse and blame it on the poor beast.
In 2008 a donkey spent three days behind bars in a Mexican drunk tank after biting a man’s chest and then kicking another one. Officer Gomez of the Chiapas Police Department said, “Around here, if someone commits a crime, they are jailed – no matter who they are.”
A few years ago, an African gray parrot who wasn’t allowed to stay in a shelter because of his constant cursing was adopted by a staff member at the charity. The bad-mouthed bird they called Rocco soon developed a relationship with Alexa in his new owner’s home. In addition to asking the cloud-based service to play romantic music, Rocco also added treats such as strawberries, ice cream and broccoli to his owner’s shopping list without permission. Rocco’s owner declined to press charges but set up her device to use a pin code which must be said out loud within earshot of Rocco. I’m not sure that’s a good deterrent for an intelligent bird with criminal intent.
When the lakes are frozen up North crows will sometimes wait for fishermen to drop their fishing lines through the holes in the ice and after the fishermen leave, they’ll swoop in, pull up the lines and steal the bait. If they’re lucky, they’ll steal a catch. None has ever made a court appearance.
Occasionally animals become engaged in a life of crime through no fault of their own. Bad guys frequently train innocent birds, rats, dogs and cats to do their evil bidding. In 1930 a man in San Antonio, Texas reported to officials that he had sold a pigeon to an unknown man and that the pigeon had returned to its original loft laden with drugs.
Crows are trained to snatch money from people at ATM machines. Cats have been known to carry packages of contraband through prison bars. Inmates have been teaching pigeons to bring them drugs for decades.
There’s a man in New York City who sits on the rooftop of his apartment all day feeding Cheerios to his flock of 40 crows. These are smart crows trained to bring him the money they find in the city streets. They scavenge for change, bills and loose jewelry while he waits grinning with a tiny morsel. He goes to the Coinstar kiosk so often that he quit his day job.
I’ve tried training my pooch Muchacho to bring me cool stuff, but he hides it along with the rest of his treasures and claims it for himself.
Steve Reece is a writer for the Reporter and a known crime fighter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.