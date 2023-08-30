Three suspects have been charged with burglary for a rash of break-ins of cars in the Betsy Lynn subdivision as well as the U-Save-It Pharmacy on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.
Their crime spree appeared to begin around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 when Forsyth Police responded to an alarm at U Save It Pharmacy. Police found that the door handle on the back door had been broken and the door was unsecured. Officers found no suspects on the scene and investigators were called.
Five hours later, around 4:22 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 while investigating the burglary at U Save It. police saw a suspicious vehicle traveling from Frontage Road to Hwy. 83. When they tried a traffic stop, the vehicle fled only to wreck at Gilmore Road. Several males ran from the vehicle, officers pursued, but were unable to find them. Police gave descriptions of the suspects as a BOLO. Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen from Oakridge Drive. While Forsyth Police were investigating the stolen vehicle, Monroe County deputies began being dispatched to vehicles with open doors in the county portion of the same subdivision.
At 7 a.m. while patrolling Oakridge Drive, police found 9 more homes with vehicles with open doors. Investigators were called back out to process all vehicles for evidence.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Monroe County deputies took O’Hagee Wilkerson into custody after a short foot chase that began at Forsyth Garden Apartments and ended at Shane’s Rib Shack. Deputy Enrique Hogan went with sheriff’s investigators at the complex on Cabaniss Road and Hogan learned Wilkerson was possibly located at the rear of the apartment.
Hogan saw two men walk towards him, then suddenly turn and run in the opposite direction, ignoring his orders to stop. One of the men was wearing orange shorts and a black tank top, matching the description of Wilkerson. Deputies caught him in the parking lot of Shane’s Rib Shack. In his right pocket, he had a bag that contained suspected cocaine.
Forsyth police and Monroe County deputies were able to close 10 entering autos complaints involving 13 vehicles and 2 burglaries, both occurring at U Save It Pharmacy within the City of Forsyth, as well as several entering autos in Monroe County.
Jayleen Chambliss, Shakeem Grant and O’Hagee Wilkerson are charged with multiple counts of burglary. Wilkerson was also charged with cocaine possession and obstruction.