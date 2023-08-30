Three suspects have been charged with burglary for a rash of break-ins of cars in the Betsy Lynn subdivision as well as the U-Save-It Pharmacy on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

Their crime spree appeared to begin around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 when Forsyth Police responded to an alarm at U Save It Pharmacy. Police found that the door handle on the back door had been broken and the door was unsecured. Officers found no suspects on the scene and investigators were called.