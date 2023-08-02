Two Monroe County Senior 4-H’ers (9th-12th grade) attended Georgia 4-H Congress July 18-21. Both Abby Etheridge and Alex Justice placed first in their areas of competition and earned Master 4-H status. Abby placed first in Performing Arts General, and Alex placed first in Food Safety and Preservation.
They competed against their peers across the state at the Crowne Plaza Ravinia in Atlanta. State Congress symbolizes the end of a year of hard work and dedication by Georgia 4-H youth. Students select an area of study, give an oral presentation before judges at their respective District Project Achievement (DPA) and participate in service and leadership events in their communities. Regional first-place winners compete at the state competition in a variety of categories. Each student gives a 12-minute presentation before expert judges and prepares a portfolio detailing their research, leadership and service projects throughout the year.