Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Monroe County Conference Center.
Tickets are $40 in advance and are available at United Bank, the Monroe County Reporter office, the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) office, Haygood, Lynch, Harris, Melton & Watson, LLC law office, and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce office.
This year’s event will feature the enshrinement of eight new Hall of Fame members. A dinner prepared by Forsyth’s own Her Majesty’s Kitchen will be included with your ticket. Longtime 13WMAZ anchor Frank Malloy will again serve as the emcee for the evening.
This year’s Hall of Fame class includes: Smith “Smitty” Driskell, a former Mary Persons track star; Percy Freeman, a former Mary Persons and professional football standout; Delores Harmon, a former Hubbard High basketball star; Robbi Pippinger, a former basketball standout at Monroe Academy and Mercer University; David “Dee Dee” Sewell, a former Mary Persons star quarterback; Sonny Trammell, a state-champion golfer at Monroe Academy and All-Conference performer at Georgia Southern University; Toby Washinger, a former Mary Persons All-State football captain; and Bryan Watts, a former Mary Persons football standout who went on to become a top high school special teams coach.
A historic team, the 2001-02 Mary Persons competition cheerleading team, which was the first competitive cheerleading team in program history, will also be recognized at this year’s banquet. In addition, all former Hubbard High School, Monroe Academy, and Mary Persons High School cheerleaders who cheered prior to 2002 will be recognized as a group at this year’s banquet. Also honored at this year’s banquet will be longtime Monroe County Recreation Department volunteer coaches Pop Mays and Wayne Pippin, who are the co-recipients of the Dan and Mary Lynda Pitts Extra Mile Award for their work in the community to support local sports. Two 2023 MP graduates, Anyana Barkley and Logan Hickman, will also receive recognition at this year’s banquet as they are the 2023 Marcus Whitehead Scholar-Athlete recipients for their efforts in the classroom and on the playing field.
Sponsors are still needed for this year’s banquet. A gold sponsorship of $1,000 includes: eight banquet tickets, a full-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A silver sponsorship of $500 includes: four banquet tickets, a half-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. A bronze sponsorship of $250 includes: two banquet tickets, a quarter-page ad in the banquet program and signage at the banquet. Also, a patron who donates $100 will receive name recognition in the banquet program. For information about buying tickets or sponsoring the banquet, contact a member of the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame board. Members include: K.B. Ayer, Mary Frances Chambliss, Steve Coleman, Richard Dumas, Herbert Gantt, Jim Hardin (chairman), Bob Harris, Nolen Howard, Bobby Melton (vice-chairman), Penny Mitchell (secretary/treasurer), and Ralph Moore.