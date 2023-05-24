Tickets are now on sale for the sixth annual Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Monroe County Conference Center.

Tickets are $40 in advance and are available at United Bank, the Monroe County Reporter office, the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) office, Haygood, Lynch, Harris, Melton & Watson, LLC law office, and the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce office.