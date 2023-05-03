EVANS

The political actors in Washington that are playing chicken with the debt ceiling remind me of a married couple that once had their home financed with me. They got a couple of months past due, and I called them in. He said, “she spends too much money.” She said, “he doesn’t earn enough.”

After listening to them for what seemed like an eternity, I said, “I am sure both of you feel justified in your perspective, but you need to understand where I am on this. If you don’t have this loan caught up by the end of next month, both of you will be sleeping in your car.”