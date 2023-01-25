George Emami presented plans to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 23 to build a steel building of about 4,800 square feet to assemble tiny homes. The plans were presented to Planning & Zoning in its Design & Review capacity to approve the buildings’ ascetics, that it wouldn’t detract from the look and appeal of the city. There were no zoning or code issues involved with the building or its location.
The building is planning for 94 East Adams Street, in the former Trio Manufacturing Plant area. It would be facing Adams St. with its side toward Harris St. It would face the parking lot in front of Old Mill Market.
Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis said the warehouse/office building would not be a showroom or retail space; the houses would be assembled and then moved. There would be no sales from this site.
Emami said he is in the planning phase with the building and is seeking input on how to make it blend in with other nearby structures, especially Old Mill Market, and to look as pleasing as possible. He owns nearby businesses, including Fox City Brewery, and rental homes and said he has a personal interest that the new building not detract from the area.
Emami said he investigated using materials other than a metal building, such as HardiPlank, but found they would be financially prohibitive. He said he could also envision moving the building to another location in the future if the business outgrows the in-town site, and a metal building could be moved.
Emami plans to take the gable from the top of the building to make it look less like a “metal building,” add a covered porch with four to six cedar posts and possibly rocking chairs to reflect the look of Old Mill Market. He said he doesn’t plan to store any building materials outside the building. There will be offices and storage in the building in addition to the room to assemble two tiny homes.
“There is no one in Middle Georgia who does this,” said Emami, who owns a developing neighborhood of tiny homes in Monroe County. “If it takes off we’ll build something bigger, probably near the interstate.”
Planning & Zoning member Hal Clarke asked if anyone could remember allowing a metal building in the city limits before. The response was that the new Cannon Roofing building on N. Jackson Street, which is a remodeled building rather than a new building, is the closest recalled. Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman said he doesn’t think the building Emami plans is in Forsyth’s historic district. Emami reiterated that he is working to design a building with more of a storefront than an industrial metal building look and would also be happy to plant trees between the building and Old Mill Market.
“As long as it’s just not an ugly white building, I’ll be fine with it,” said Coleman. “Paint it something different from stark white.”
Emami said the building will be about 22’ high, and the double overhead doors will be about 9’ high.
“I think it’s on the right track,” said Planning & Zoning member Kathy Rowland, who is a co-owner of Old Mill Market. “As a neighbor I don’t have a problem with it.”
However, at the end of discussion, Planning & Zoning asked Emami to come back with a more finalized plan for the building. Coleman said the Commission would have a called meeting to approve the plans in a week or so when Emami is ready with more specific details so as not to delay him from ordering materials.
In other business, city attorney Bobby Melton swore in Michael Brewster as a new member of Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission. Steve Coleman was elected to serve as chair and Martin Presley as vice chair for another year. Other members of the Commission present were Hal Clarke, Phillip English and Kathy Rowland. Member Jennie Caldwell was absent from the meeting.
Presley asked that the Commission recommend a plan to the city for regulating tractor-trailer parking. He said there isn’t enough parking available for 18-wheelers and they are starting to park at inappropriate spots in the city overnight.
“We have an opportunity to get ahead of the problem,” said Presley.
Coleman asked Presley to write a draft of an ordinance for the Commission to consider at its next meeting.