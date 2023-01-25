Forsyth P&Z

Pictured are members of the 2023 Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission, left to right: Kathy Rowland, Michael Brewster, Steve Coleman, Hal Clarke, Phillip English, Martin Presley.

George Emami presented plans to Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission on Jan. 23 to build a steel building of about 4,800 square feet to assemble tiny homes. The plans were presented to Planning & Zoning in its Design & Review capacity to approve the buildings’ ascetics, that it wouldn’t detract from the look and appeal of the city. There were no zoning or code issues involved with the building or its location.

The building is planning for 94 East Adams Street, in the former Trio Manufacturing Plant area. It would be facing Adams St. with its side toward Harris St. It would face the parking lot in front of Old Mill Market.