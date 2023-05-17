A Zebulon woman was injured after a piece of a tire rim went through her sunroof and struck her in the head during a high-speed interstate chase on April 25. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, the metal piece flew off a 2003 BMW driven by Jhon Manuel Fernandez Perez, 31, of Lawrenceville who was being chased by Monroe County deputies.

Dooly County Sheriff's Office began the pursuit but lost the BMW on I-75 N. Sgt. Chris Sherrell spotted the vehicle near mile marker 15 on I-475 N speeding well over 150 mph, forcing motorists off the road and passing in the emergency lane. The BMW’s passenger side tire blew out near the weigh station but Perez continued traveling at a high rate of speed.