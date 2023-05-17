A Zebulon woman was injured after a piece of a tire rim went through her sunroof and struck her in the head during a high-speed interstate chase on April 25. According to the report from the sheriff’s office, the metal piece flew off a 2003 BMW driven by Jhon Manuel Fernandez Perez, 31, of Lawrenceville who was being chased by Monroe County deputies.
Dooly County Sheriff's Office began the pursuit but lost the BMW on I-75 N. Sgt. Chris Sherrell spotted the vehicle near mile marker 15 on I-475 N speeding well over 150 mph, forcing motorists off the road and passing in the emergency lane. The BMW’s passenger side tire blew out near the weigh station but Perez continued traveling at a high rate of speed.
A mile north of High Falls Road the BMW struck a guardrail, and a piece of the tire’s rim broke off and went through the open sunroof of a car driven by 54-year-old Tammie Jo Kennedy and struck her the head. At Hwy. 36, Perez wrecked into the ditch and fled on foot. Deputies were unable to find him.
Kennedy, who was traumatized, told deputy William Jackson she had a bump on her head but didn’t need medical treatment. She later went to the Monroe County Hospital complaining that she couldn’t move her neck.
The BMW was searched at the crash site and over 10 pounds of marijuana was found inside a duffle bag in the trunk. There were also nearly 3.5 pounds of pre-rolled joints. A receipt was found with Perez’s phone number which enabled deputies to trace the car to him. A photo was sent to Dooly County who positively confirmed his identity.
Several citations were issued to Perez as well as warrants for fleeing and trafficking marijuana.