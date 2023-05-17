Bibb fixture giving Kemp time to replace cause county needs all hands on deck
Long-time Macon-Bibb Chief Superior Court Judge Howard Simms has submitted his retirement to Gov. Kemp effective Sept. 1.
“I’m tired,” said Simms, who’s worked in the Bibb County justice system, starting in the DA’s office, for 37 years.
Simms, 59, said he lost his mother in 2019 and his father last year. He realized he had been coming in and out of the Bibb County courthouse for 37 years and wanted a break.
“I realized it was time to slow down,” Simms told the Macon-Bibb Reporter in an exclusive interview.
Simms said he loves Macon, having been born in the old Macon hospital and grown up here. He conceded Macon-Bibb has some issues, specifically crime, but said people are working hard to solve them.
“Macon is still a great place,” said Simms. “If not, I would be packing up and moving out. It’s a great place to grow up. I’ve enjoyed being here.”
Simms said he didn’t set out to be a judge, but had decided in high school to be an attorney. However when he got to Mercer he took some political science courses, and dropped them every time. Simms said that’s when he decided to go into TV. He starting doing camera work for Channel 41 in Macon and loved it. But then a close cousin married a lady in law school and she helped him get a job at the Bibb County DA’s office in 1986. He said he initially wasn’t that interested in the job. But after the first week, he realized he could go to sleep at night knowing he had made a difference. He had found what he wanted to do the rest of his life. And that’s what he did.
After finishing Mercer law school, Simms worked his way up in the DA’s office and was eventually elected DA in 2000. He resigned as DA in 2010 to run for judge and has served ever since, being last elected in 2022. Gov. Kemp will appoint someone to replace him.
“There’s a healthy dose of folks who want to be appointed judge,” said Simms. He said he reminds them of a painting of a weary old cowboy he keeps in his office with the quote: “There’s a helluva lot about this job they don’t tell us.”
Simms said the Bibb County court system is still trying to recover from the COVID shutdown. He noted that Macon had 70 murders last year, and while the backup in the courts may not have caused the increase in violence, there is a correlation.
“It had an impact,” said Simms. “It was very detrimental when covid shut down everything when it did.”
Simms said the tight quarters at the Bibb County courthouse made it hard to function while trying to socially distance.
Simms said lots of people trying real hard to address the crime situation in Macon. He said he’s thankful more citizens are now willing to come for jury duty.
Simms said there are other issues as well like poverty and mental health.
“There are lots of spokes to this wheel,” said Simms. “A lot of people are trying real hard. I’m tired. If there was one answer, somebody would have found it by now.”
In retirement, Simms said he’ll have more time for his hobbies like playing golf, building pens and doing wood work in his shop.
While his retirement isn’t effective until Sept. 1, he said he has vacation time so he’ll be pretty much done by the end of July, except for the state judges’ conference in August.
Simms is the chief judge out of five superior court judges in the Bibb circuit, which covers Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.
He said he went ahead and submitted his retirement on May 4 so that the governor had time to start the process of appointing a replacement.
“We need all hands on deck,” said Simms.