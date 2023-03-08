TJ Sauls

TJ Sauls’ hole in one

T.J. Sauls of Forsyth got his first hole in one at the University of Georgia golf course on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Sauls, 22, put it in the hole with a 5 iron from 207 yards out on No. 3. Sauls was playing with Jeremy Billik and Will Miller. A senior at UGA, Sauls will graduate in May.