Maybe it's the heat. Two Macon women were charged with indecent exposure in two separate incidents last month, the hottest month on record. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's incident report, Donna Smitherman Jones of 1955 Broadway was lying naked on a picnic table when Sgt. T. Jones and deputy Hutchings arrived at Carolyn Clayton Park on Willie Smokie Glover Drive on July 23. 

After identifying Jones, the deputies asked her why she was nude. She admitted to removing her clothing but said she didn't know why she did it. She then asked for water, but there was none available. 