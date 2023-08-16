Maybe it's the heat. Two Macon women were charged with indecent exposure in two separate incidents last month, the hottest month on record. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's incident report, Donna Smitherman Jones of 1955 Broadway was lying naked on a picnic table when Sgt. T. Jones and deputy Hutchings arrived at Carolyn Clayton Park on Willie Smokie Glover Drive on July 23.
After identifying Jones, the deputies asked her why she was nude. She admitted to removing her clothing but said she didn't know why she did it. She then asked for water, but there was none available.
EMS arrived, and Jones became irate while EMTs were asking her questions and she started yelling. Hutchings tried to calm her down, but she began calling the deputy "b--ch" and racial slurs.
Jones then took two rings off her finger and threw them at Hutchings. She was then detained and taken to the Bibb County Jail with charges of public indecency and assault on a police officer. Jones also had an outstanding arrest warrant from another agency.
Then on July 31, deputy D. Medina was sent to Fastee Gas Station at 1389 Pio Nono Avenue and found Teairka Lykeshia Brown sitting outside on the concrete near the entrance. As Medina approached her, she got up
and began to walk away. Medina followed her across the street, and saw she had half a jacket on and was exposing her breasts. The deputy asked her to cover herself up, and she said she had not done anything wrong and started yelling, cursing and walking away.
EMS arrived, and she agreed to be checked out. As Medina was walking back to the patrol vehicle, Brown jumped out of the back of the ambulance and started to run away but stopped when she saw Medina. She was then handcuffed and secured in the rear of Median's car.
The complainant, Charlie Pertillo said that Brown had been asked multiple times not to return to the property. He said she was standing outside the store exposing herself to the customers as they came in or left the store, showing her groin area and her bare breasts. He added that she had been banned from the property before for similar issues.
As Medina took Brown to the Bibb County Jail, she spit on the deputy through the cage window. Per her previous arrests, it was learned that she was HIV positive.
She was charged with trespassing, public indecency, battery on a police officer and an assault by an HIV-infected person.