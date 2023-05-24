Ellie Adams is active in many areas of life at Mary Persons. She is a member of the Bulldog Game Day competition cheerleading squad that won the state championship and she is president of the Best Buddies Club and the American Sign Language Club. She is on the leadership teams of the FCA and FBLA clubs and is a member of Beta Club and the math honor society, Mu Alpha Theta.
She also finds time to do well academically. Ellie is Mary Persons 2022-23 STAR student, qualifying for the honor by having the highest SAT score in her class.
Next year she will attend Samford University in suburban Birmingham, Alabama. She has been accepted to a five year program that will earn both her undergraduate degree in communication sciences and disorders and her masters in speech & language pathology. Her career may be in a clinical setting or she may work in a school system, possibly with special education.
Ellie has taken at least eight Advanced Placed classes at Mary Persons; she feels they have prepared her well for college. She has attended Monroe County Schools beginning in kindergarten at T.G. Scott Elementary. She is the daughter of Kevin and Katie Adams and has one brother, Griffin, who is a freshman at Mary Persons.
Ellie has particularly enjoyed her American Sign Language Class and feels she will be able to use it in her future studies and career. She also includes her math classes as favorites.
Ellie said the activity that has impacted her most personally is working with the Mary Persons Best Buddies Club, including Special Olympics, the Night to Shine prom, and at Rob’s Place, a facility for individuals with special needs who have aged out of the public school system.
This summer, as well as attending orientation at Samford, Ellie has plans to travel with her family and to participate in activities at her church, Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist .