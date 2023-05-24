Ellie Adams

Ellie Adams is active in many areas of life at Mary Persons. She is a member of the Bulldog Game Day competition cheerleading squad that won the state championship and she is president of the Best Buddies Club and the American Sign Language Club. She is on the leadership teams of the FCA and FBLA clubs and is a member of Beta Club and the math honor society, Mu Alpha Theta.

She also finds time to do well academically. Ellie is Mary Persons 2022-23 STAR student, qualifying for the honor by having the highest SAT score in her class.