The Mary Persons track team won The Viking Invitational at the FPD track last Wednesday, March 1.
The Bulldogs beat out four other teams, FPD, ACE, Central Fellowship and Bethlehem Christian.
Here’s how Mary Persons athletes finished:
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash: 1st-Makayla Zeller (14.12), 3rd-Cydney Brown (14.66) and 9th-Lucy Bogan (15.26)
200 Meter Dash: 1st-Makayla Zeller (29.36), 2nd-Zora Bigham (29.46), 4th-Cydney Brown (30.72) and 6th-Lucy Bogan (31.36)
400 Meter Dash: 1st-Jayla Barkley (1:05.46 and 2nd-Sarah Davis (1:07.54)
800 Meter Run: 2nd-Abbey Stembridge (2:41.84), 3rd-Kolbi McBrayer (2:44.64), 4th-Alanna Wood (2:49.18) and 5th-Olivia Tanner (2:50.79)
1600 Meter Run: 2nd-Gabriella Hoover (6:01.57), 3rd-Kolbi McBrayer (6:05.17), 5th-Alanna Wood (6:17.49) and 8th-Lily Colley (6:31.91)
3200 Meter Run: 3rd-Madelyn Causey (13:25.64)
100 Meter Hurdles: 2nd-Niah Bigham (19.89), 6th-Hannah Yanez (21.63) and 7th-Arielle Kent (21.67)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1st-Kalonis Outlaw (19.89) and 3rd-Hannah Yanez (21.67)
4x100 Meter Relay: 1st-Relay Team (53.34)
4x400 Meter Relay: 1st-Relay Team (4:40.20)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1st-Relay Team (11:05.67)
High Jump: 4th-Hannah Yanez (4-2)
Long Jump: 1st-Kalonis Outlaw (15-2), 2nd-Zora Bigham (14-4.25) and 7th-Hannah Yanez (12-7)
Discus: 1st-Zora Bigham (81-5), 3rd-Niah Bigham (72-9), 4th-Atrinity Phillips (70-5) and 7th-Breyona Wilson (39-7)
Shotput: 3rd-Zora Bigham (22-10), 4th-Niah Bigham (21-3) and 5th-Atrinity Phillips (17-11)
BOYS
100 Meter Dash: 3rd-Champ Brantley (11.49), 6th-Brandon Alford (12.04), 9th-Julian Major (12.25) and 11th-J.T. Owens (12.65)
200 Meter Dash: 3rd-Christian Stewart (23.93), 4th-Marcus Guntter (24.63), 7th-Sidney Carter (26.16) and 9th-Jaylen Merritt (26.70)
400 Meter Dash: 1st-Christian Stewart (56.51), 1st-Christian Stewart (56.51), 1st-Christian Stewart (56.51) and 5th-Carter Stembridge (1:00.06)
800 Meter Run: 3rd-Bryce Shelton (2:41.84), 5th-Conner Wooley (2:44.64), 7th-Carter Stembridge (2:49.18) and 10th-Anderson Harris (2:50.79)
1600 Meter Run: 2nd-Jonathan Head (5:16.72) and 4th-Mac Roeser (5:39.05)
3200 Meter Run: 3rd-Jonathan Head (11:41.12) and 4th-Mac Roeser (11:45.76)
100 Meter Hurdles: 2nd-Julian Major (17.72), 8th-Jaylen Merritt (20.77) and 10th-Adrion Barkley (23.15)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1st-Marcus Guntter (45.62), 2nd-R.J. Holder (45.68) and 5th-Gavin Martin (47.27)
4x100 Meter Relay: 2nd-Relay Team (45.48)
4x400 Meter Relay: 3rd-Relay Team (4:14.81)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1st-Relay Team (10:06.44)
High Jump: 1st-Ty Dumas (15-2), 4th-Nehemiah Jones (15-4) and 8th-Adrion Barkley (4-8)
Long Jump: 2nd-Marcus Guntter (19-0.75), 5th-Nehemiah Jones (17-5.75) and 7th-Adrion Barkley (14-11)
UNKNOWN EVENT: 1st-Brandon Alford (42-7), Champ Brantley (40-11) and 5th-Adrion Barkley (35-4)
Pole Vault: 2nd-R.J. Holder (9-0) and 5th-Cayden Burnette (6-6)
Discus: 1st-Van Tane (130-0), 5th-J’vyon Tatum (106-10), and 6th-Caden Lavinka (89-8)
Shotput: 2nd-Van Tane (39-4), 3rd-Andon Riley (38-3) and 5th-Gevone Sands (36-1)
