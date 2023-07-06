Train wreck

Train vs dumptruck

A 2005 Freightliner dump truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at the crossing near the Hanson Monroe County Quarry on Hwy. 41 S on Wednesday morning, June 7. According to the accident report from deputy Dalton Mosely, truck driver John Wilson Jones, of Barnesville said he stopped his truck at the stop sign but was hit by the train. The train engineer told Mosely the dump truck never seemed to stop. The train was also damaged.