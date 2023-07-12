Alice

At the age of 25, she has already served as an EMT and firefighter for both Monroe County and the City of Forsyth. Yesterday, July 11, Alice Hoyt left our community for training at Fort Sill, Okla. to serve her country as a combat medic with the US Army. 

Alice was born in Forsyth to Nora and Stan Hoyt, the seventh child of eight in her family. Her father was a software engineer and her mother homeschooled her until high school. 