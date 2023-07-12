At the age of 25, she has already served as an EMT and firefighter for both Monroe County and the City of Forsyth. Yesterday, July 11, Alice Hoyt left our community for training at Fort Sill, Okla. to serve her country as a combat medic with the US Army.
Alice was born in Forsyth to Nora and Stan Hoyt, the seventh child of eight in her family. Her father was a software engineer and her mother homeschooled her until high school.
Her first job was working as a soccer referee for the Rec Department at the age of 15. During her junior year, she began working at Dairy Queen but quit after nearly a year so she could concentrate on her classes before graduating from Veritas Classical School in 2016. She said that while working at DQ, she admired the firefighters and EMTs that came into the restaurant and thought it would be great to experience the camaraderie that first responders seem to share. While in high school, Alice played tennis, participated in cross-country & track and lettered in archery.
After high school, her dad told her she needed to get a job. She was attending New Providence Baptist Church at the time and one of the members encouraged her to enroll in the recruit class at the Monroe County Fire Department. She had plans to join the Army even back then, but her family wasn’t too keen on the idea; so she took the class and began her career by volunteering. Meanwhile, she enrolled in Gordon State College and got an associate degree in criminal justice in 2019.
While at Gordon, she was employed by Grits Café starting as a service enhancer and later promoted to an expediter ensuring that customers were getting the excellent service the restaurant is known for. Alice said she learned a lot about professionalism while she was there but at the same time was worried about missing calls from the fire department.
Alice then started working part-time for Monroe County and later full-time after graduating. She stayed with the county for about three years and received her paramedic certificate of which she is very proud. She began working at the Forsyth Fire Department in early 2022. She believes the training and experience she received while working for the two departments will help her greatly in her new job.
Alice wanted to leave these words to young Monroe Countians before she left for Fort Sill: “Explore what you’re interested in. Try things and if you realize it’s not for you, it isn’t failure, it is just more information. Do what you love doing.”
PFC Alice Hoyt, Everyday Hero of Monroe County, we salute you.
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.