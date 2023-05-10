A veteran GPSTC instructor escaped serious injury after shooting himself in the foot last Thursday.
GPSTC director Chris Wigginton tells the Reporter that they were doing some instructor development at the GPSTC firing range last Thursday, May 4 when a 30-year law enforcement veteran accidentally shot his foot. Wigginton said the instructor went to re-holster his pistol when it accidentally discharged. He said the were not sure if he had his finger on the trigger or if there was a malfunction with the gun or holster. Either way, the gun went off and the bullet fired into his right foot.
Wigginton said the instructor was in shock so they haven’t interviewed him yet about the incident. Monroe County EMS took him to Atrium Hospital in Macon. The bullet went right through his foot but didn’t hit any bone or arteries, said Wigginton. He was able to go home that day.
“We were very fortunate,” said Wigginton. Wigginton said whenever they have an incident like this they look into it and determine if it can be prevented from happening again.
Wigginton said sometimes it’s the more experienced lawmen who get complacent about firearms safety, which leads to accidents. Wigginton said he checked on the instructor after the incident. Wigginton said he doesn’t want to release the instructor’s name until they can interview him. It’s not the only gun accident involving law enforcement. On Tuesday, May 9, an instructor at an Atlanta area law enforcement training center also shot himself accidentally. He was OK. Last May, two people were shot in an accident on the gun range at GPSTC in Forsyth. Neither was seriously injured.