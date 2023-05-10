A veteran GPSTC instructor escaped serious injury after shooting himself in the foot last Thursday.

GPSTC director Chris Wigginton tells the Reporter that they were doing some instructor development at the GPSTC firing range last Thursday, May 4 when a 30-year law enforcement veteran accidentally shot his foot. Wigginton said the instructor went to re-holster his pistol when it accidentally discharged. He said the were not sure if he had his finger on the trigger or if there was a malfunction with the gun or holster. Either way, the gun went off and the bullet fired into his right foot.