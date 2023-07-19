Elizabeth Hunter directs the production of “Treasure Island” at The Rose. She said this is the first fully youth cast since COVD. For many years the BOOYA (Backlot’s Own Original Youth Actors) filled the cast in their own play each year, usually during the summer. Hunter has directed a number of impressive youth productions.
Hunter said there was a strong core of youth talent before covid, with the older youth nurturing the beginning actors. Some of that continuity has slipped away, but BOOYA is rebuilding. Hunter said that about half of the actors in “Treasure Island” are performing in their first play at The Rose.