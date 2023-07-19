The cast of “Treasure Island “

The cast of “Treasure Island “ includes fearsome pirates and determined treasure hunters played by a youthful talented cast (not in order as pictured): Jenny Fox, Molly Fox, Braylinn Norwood, JoJo Norwood, Mae Batchelor, Mattie Batchelor, Charlotte Humphreys, Miley Humphreys, Benjamin Chase, Isabelle Robichaux, Braylynn Hett, Kennedy Lumley, Aubrey Johnson.

Join The Rose Theater for the first show of The Backlot Players’ 28th Season. The upcoming production is “Treasure Island” from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson as adapted by Joseph George Caruso. 

This adaptation opened off Broadway to unanimous critical acclaim and is sure to delight audiences of all ages. 