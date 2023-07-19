Join The Rose Theater for the first show of The Backlot Players’ 28th Season. The upcoming production is “Treasure Island” from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson as adapted by Joseph George Caruso.
This adaptation opened off Broadway to unanimous critical acclaim and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
“Treasure Island” tells the timeless story of the young Jim Hawkins as he searches to find buried treasure. He must deal with the band of cutthroat pirates under the leadership of the villainous Long John Silver who are willing to do anything to make sure the treasure belongs to them.
Under the direction of Elizabeth Hunter, this show is brought to life by a wonderful group of 13 youth who vary in ages from 11 to 15.
This group has worked hard this summer and is looking forward to sharing with you this thrilling story of pirates, treasure, and maybe a sword-fight or two.
Play dates and times are Fridays and Saturdays, July 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, July 23 and 30 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, military and students, with groups of 10 or more at $12 with advance purchase.
We are pleased to announce that we are bringing back Season Tickets this year! Purchasing these will give you a chance to see all of our five shows for this season. ($75 for adults and $60 for seniors, military, or students) Order your season tickets during Box Office hours or at any time through Tickets to the City. Once purchased, you will receive instructions on how to redeem your season ticket at TTTC by email.
The Backlot Players 2023-24 season includes: “Treasure Island;” “Sin, Sex, and the CIA” - a comedy by Michael Parker and Susan Parker; “Waiting for James”- a comedy by Ellen Cribbs; “GRITS: the Musical (Girls Raised in the South)” - a musical by Erica McGee; “"Old Hams”- a comedy by Bob Rinfret.
For more on each storyline, please visit us on the web!
The Rose Theater Box Office opens two hours prior to show times. (478-994-0443) If you need assistance with ticket purchases before that time, email Backlotreservations@gmail.com.
We hope all you landlubbers will join us on one last adventure before the summer ends!