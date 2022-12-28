A Juliette man lost his master bedroom and three vehicles when a large pine tree fell on them after frigid, gusty winds descended on the area last Friday, Dec. 23. Michael Scarbary, 61, of East River Mist Court told the Reporter he had just left his master bedroom to go into his bathroom at around 1 p.m., and he’s thankful he did. Because then he heard what sounded like an explosion outside and piece of the ceiling in his bedroom went flying. The tree left a large hole in the roof, and totaled three vehicles parked in the driveway. Scarbary said despite the setback, his ALFA insurance company has been very responsive and his family still made the best of the holidays and enjoyed their Christmas celebration. Several homes lost power and/or water due to the cold front that pushed low temps into the single digits overnight for most of Middle Georgia last week.