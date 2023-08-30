Chris Hanson is no stranger to big-time football. He was a high-school teammate of Mercer Head Coach Drew Cronic at East Coweta High School before he went on to play at Marshall and then in the NFL.
His NFL career included stops in Green Bay, Jacksonville, and New England, where he was the punter for the 2008 team that went undefeated. After hanging up the cleats, he dove headfirst into a coaching career.
He was the first head coach at Trinity Christian High School in Sharpsburg, , who happens to be Mary Persons’ opponent this Friday. He was the head coach there for four years, and he is still an integral part of current Head Coach Kenny Dallas’ staff that won a state championship two years ago.
But he is also a father with three children, who are all very good at sports. His son Kaden is a sophomore on the Trinity Christian football team, and his daughter Kylie is on the volleyball team.
His oldest son, Christian, is a linebacker for the Mercer Bears, who just opened their 2023 season last weekend. For the Hanson family, their weekends are all about sports and travel.
Trinity Christian defeated Fellowship Christian Friday night at home, and Coach Hanson arrived home at 11:45 p.m. It was a long day since he got there at 7 a.m. that morning. His son Kaden, who starts on offense and punts, completed a pass in the Lion's dramatic 32-29 comeback win.
He was up six hours later to drop his daughter off at a friend’s house for a high school volleyball tournament on Saturday.
At 10:45 a.m., he and his wife Kasey were headed south down Interstate 85 to see the Mercer Bears open their 2023 season against North Alabama in Montgomery., Alabama. There was a nourishment stop at a Whataburger in Opelika, Alabama, and then on to Crampton Stadium.
The game had a 3:30 p.m. start time on national TV, but a weather delay prolonged the contest by an hour. Christian and the Bear defense played strong throughout, holding North Alabama to just one touchdown as they defeated the Lions 17-7.
The highlight for the Hansons’ came in the first quarter when Christian registered a sack against North Alabama quarterback TJ Smith.
Following the game in the oppressive heat, the Hanson family spent about 40 minutes with their son, and then it was back home, where they arrived at 11:30 p.m.
It is a grind, but they would not want to be elsewhere. And they do it every weekend. This Friday, they will head to Oxford, Mississippi, right after Trinity Christian plays Mary Persons. Mercer plays Ole Miss this weekend, so the Hanson family will rinse and repeat the entire process, with a longer drive this time.
Football and family have deep roots in the south. It brings people together and creates special bonds that are hard to understand outside the sport. The Hanson itinerary is hectic, but the rewards that come last for generations. That is what football is all about.