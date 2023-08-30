Chris Hanson is no stranger to big-time football. He was a high-school teammate of Mercer Head Coach Drew Cronic at East Coweta High School before he went on to play at Marshall and then in the NFL. 

His NFL career included stops in Green Bay, Jacksonville, and New England, where he was the punter for the 2008 team that went undefeated. After hanging up the cleats, he dove headfirst into a coaching career. 