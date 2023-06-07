A 9-year-old child was injured after a Monroe County school bus transporting 25 children was sideswiped by a hit-and-run tractor-trailer driver on May 19 around 7:39 a.m. According to the accident report from deputy Brian Horvath, the driver of the Monroe County school bus, Monica Martin Scott, 60, of Forsyth said she was traveling south on Hwy. 83 N near Culloden when a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped the driver’s side of the bus, causing damage to a side window. The child received minor cuts from broken glass and was treated by EMS.
The truck driver didn’t stop but the sheriff’s office called the trucking company, J&M Tank Lines. Nearly a week later on May 25, deputy Brian Horvath was contacted by the safety director of J&M Tank Lines who said he had the name of the employee who was involved in the hit-and-run accident and identified the driver as Wayne Character, 60, of Butler. The director also said he had in-cab video footage of the accident.