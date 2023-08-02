A burning truck with a trailer was blocking exit 185 on July 13 around 9:15 a.m. and when officer Arthur Musselman responded he found the truck’s driver on the shoulder with his young son. According to the incident report, the driver Frank Smokes and his son were uninjured and Musselman requested a wrecker to remove the undrivable smoking vehicle.
While waiting for the tow truck Musselman ran Smoke’s information and learned Bulloch County had two felony warrants out on him. Bulloch County requested that a hold be placed on Smokes.