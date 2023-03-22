MONROE OUTDOORS
A few weeks ago a special groundhog named General Beauregard Lee emerged from his palatial home at Dauset Trails Nature Center situated just over the Monroe-Butts County line. Lee made the bold prediction that we will have an early spring. Needless to say, this hairy prognosticator was spot on.
As all Monroe County turkey hunters know, the arrival of spring tells them the opening of the turkey season is just around the corner. This also reminds them that they only have a few more days to practice the ancient art of turkey calling before opening day.
For the second year in a row, the statewide turkey season on private lands will open a week later than it did in 2021. Consequently, the 2023 Turkey Hunting Season opens Saturday, April 1 and closes 45 days later on Monday, May 15.
However, prior to opening day, a Special Opportunity Turkey Season is slated for March 25-26. The Georgia Wildlife Resources Division stipulates that the only individuals who can hunt during the special two-day hunting event are, …”youth 16 years of age or younger, or hunters that are mobility impaired (i.e. confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia, or single-leg amputation above the knee).”
Hunting is allowed only on private lands. Young hunters must be accompanied by an adult (18 years or older). Although the adults can call turkeys for their young companions, they cannot shoot a bird.
The Turkey Season for state wildlife management areas (WMAs), Voluntary Public Access Lands (VPAs), and National Forests outside WMAs does not begin until April 8.
As was the case last year, the season bag limit is two gobblers. However, the daily bag limit for turkeys taken on private lands is one gobbler. Meanwhile the bag limit for turkeys WMAs, VPAs, and National Forest holdings is one gobbler per person per area.
If you are a devoted archer looking for places you can pursue wild turkeys without having to compete with firearm hunters, there are two close by your Monroe County home. Both areas offer Archery Only Turkey Hunting April 8-May 15.
One destination is the Rum Creek WMA-Berry Creek Archery Only Area. This area spans 161 acres and is located just north of Plant Scherer. Archery only turkey hunting is also offered on the Camp Thunder VPA. This 1,527-acre property is situated in Upson County.
Once again, turkey hunting on the Rum Creel WMA, as well as the Piedmont and Bond Swamp National Wildlife Refuges is limited to hunters chosen in random drawings staged back in February.
Hunters can, however, hunt those portions of the Oconee National Forest outside of Cedar Creek WMA April 8-May 15. Details regarding turkey hunting on the forest are available by calling 706-485-1770.
There are also four WMAs located within an hour drive of Forsyth where you can hunt turkeys this season without having to be selected in a computer drawing. The season for all of these areas is April 8-May15.
Two of the WMAs are situated near Eatonton. These are the Cedar Creek WMA (40,000 acres) and Cedar Creek-Little River Area (1,505 acres).
If you would like more information concerning turkey hunting on the Rum Creek-Berry Creek Archery Only Area, Cedar Creek WMA or the Cedar Creek- Little River Area, call 706-595-4222.
The other two nearby WMAs are near Thomaston. These WMAs are Sprewell Bluff-East (1,330 acres) and Sprewell Bluff-West (5,200 acres). For more information relating to turkey hunting on these WMAs call 706-295-6041.
I strongly urge that you become familiar with the rules and regulations regarding turkey hunting before donning your camouflaged hunting garb and striking out to the woods.
If you are going to hunt public lands, take note that the rules regarding public lands are sometimes different from statewide regulations. The best source of turkey hunting information, as well as directions to all of the areas mentioned in this column, is the 2022-23 edition of the Georgia Hunting Regulations Guide. This publication can be picked up at your local license dealer. This free publication can also be viewed on line at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
I should also mention, if you would like maps of any of these WMAs, scan the QR Code found on page 46 of the guide.
It remains to be seen, if our early spring will have any impact on turkey hunting success this year. However, one thing is for certain, any time spent turkey hunting this spring is time well spent.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.
CAPTION: There are thousands of acres of public land availabe for turkey hunting near Monroe County. (Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources.)