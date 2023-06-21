ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
There is a favorite expression particularly referring to television news reporting: “if it bleeds it leads”, which means it will be the lead story on television news. One other observation in regards to television news: very seldom are television on-air reporters actually reporters. They are “news readers”. Every once in a while an on-air news reporter will actually “cover” a news-making story. They wait on the news writers and reporters to furnish the news making material. Of course on smaller television stations like the Macon stations, reporters actually report the news on air and become news readers and reporters.
A friend of mine was the news director of a major Atlanta and national television station. It was interesting to see her work and how a lot of news was left on the editing room floor. It was her job to make the “news story” appealing to the station’s audience
WELL, no surprise, that Dr. Jim Finch was named the “new” superintendent of Monroe County Schools. Very interesting that the School Board interviewed only two others making it a point to let us know the other two were females.
Dr. Finch was the “lone finalist” as reported and his contract will become a matter of public and I am sure it will be the subject of a later story by reporter Diane Glidewell.
THE STORY that has been kept under wraps and not written by the county public information officer is/was to be discussed at Tuesday morning’s county commission meeting: Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) Pay Increase Proposal.
According to a meeting item agenda written by the county manager, “The MCES has been unable to fully staff the department, primarily due to salaries being significantly lower than the competition in the surrounding area. As a result, MCES has been unable to staff the Russellville substation which provides fire and EMS coverage to the entire southwestern part of the county”.
Chief Matt Jackson was to present a pay increase proposal to the Board of Commissioners at last night’s meeting. A lot of questions have been bounced around as to how this was allowed to happen and as one citizen commented, “The commissioners were spending money elsewhere buying fire trucks.”
HAVE YOU wondered---probably not---what the 236 members of our General Assembly do when they are not meeting under the gold dome in Atlanta? Well, wonder no more! Here are the top six “occupations” they have when not spending our tax monies: 34 are lawyers, 20 are in medicine and science, 20 are retired, 17 are in real estate, 15 are in agriculture, and 12 are in banking and finance.
Our local senator is a lawyer, one representative is a peach grower, and the other is a real estate agent.
THIS EMAIL from Lisa K: “Good morning. I enjoy reading your “On The Outside Looking In” column in the weekly Reporter. We too received “This Is Not A Bill” from the Monroe County Board of Assessors. We are retired and have never had nor do we have children in Monroe County Schools
“Some Georgia counties offer “Senior Exemptions” of which one is a Full School Exemption for those 65 years or older as of January 1 of the application year which includes $5,000 off the assessed value on County, and an exemption from all School and most State tax assessments. No income limit.
To your knowledge, has this senior school exemption ever been discussed/considered in Monroe County? ”
Thank you Lisa and I will check with Tax Commissioner Lori Andrews and will report her comments.
THE FIRST correct answer to The Question was submitted by Rodney Callahan, and he rightly answered that the MCR received 13 awards. He receives a certificate for a dozen Dunkin Donuts, Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip at Scoops, slice of Jonah’s Pizza and a card wash at Big Peach.
Here’s The Question for this week: For what city to both finalists for Forsyth city manager work? First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the certificate.
I LIKE this one From The Illustrated Dictionary of Snark and by David Dinkins: “I haven’t committed a crime. What I did was fail to comply with the law”.