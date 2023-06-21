Don Daniel

Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN  

There is a favorite expression particularly referring to television news reporting: “if it bleeds it leads”, which means it will be the lead story on television news. One other observation in regards to television news: very seldom are television on-air reporters actually reporters. They are “news readers”. Every once in a while an on-air news reporter will actually “cover” a news-making story. They wait on the news writers and reporters to furnish the news making material. Of course on smaller television stations like the Macon stations, reporters actually report the news on air and become news readers and reporters. 