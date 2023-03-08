Monroe County deputies got into two separate roadside scuffles with suspects in the same week according to sheriff’s reports.

The first occurred on Feb. 15 when deputy Thomas Morgan saw a black 2015 Toyota Camry driving slowly with its hazards on on I-75 north. When the car passed, the driver, Armani Rashad Bolston, 28, of Union City, looked at Morgan’s patrol car and accelerated to normal speeds.