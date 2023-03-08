Monroe County deputies got into two separate roadside scuffles with suspects in the same week according to sheriff’s reports.
The first occurred on Feb. 15 when deputy Thomas Morgan saw a black 2015 Toyota Camry driving slowly with its hazards on on I-75 north. When the car passed, the driver, Armani Rashad Bolston, 28, of Union City, looked at Morgan’s patrol car and accelerated to normal speeds.
Here’s what happened next according to the report: Morgan followed him for around a mile while Bolston failed to maintain his lane and followed other cars too closely. The deputy stopped him near Rumble Road using his P.A. system to get the driver to pull over.
When asked for his license, Bolston said that he had them but just stared at the deputy. When Morgan asked for his license again, Bolston repeatedly began to yell, “You got me!” Morgan ordered him out of the car.
As he was getting out, Bolston shoved the car door open and stepped out clutching something in his jacket pocket. Morgan grabbed his arm to cuff him, but Bolston swung at him, and they both fell into the traffic lane. Morgan then radioed for help.
The deputy was able to drag Bolston back to the shoulder where the struggle continued. Bolston tried to kick Morgan and snatch away from him and Morgan used pepper spray on him which proved to be effective. Bolston was then shoved against the guardrail where he was searched. A TV remote control was found in his jacket pocket.
When Morgan tried to put Bolston in the rear of his patrol unit, he kicked the side of the vehicle and tried to lunge at Morgan, who took him back to the ground where he stayed until backup arrived.
Bolston’s mother, who was a passenger, told deputies her son suffered from severe mental issues including violent spurts of anger.
Bolston was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was treated for the pepper spray by Monroe County EMS. Bolston was charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane, and felony obstruction.
Four days later, on Sunday, Feb. 19, Sgt. Thomas Haskins came across an unconscious man lying on the side of Sanders Road near Hwy. 41. Haskins found the man, 34-year-old Jarrod Douglas Williams of Forsyth, breathing but unresponsive. When Haskins tried to wake him, he would only roll over.
Williams was identified by his Department of Correction ID card found in his wallet. Dispatch informed Haskins that Williams had two warrants out for his arrest, one for parole violation and one for drug possession.
When EMS arrived and tried to evaluate Williams, he jumped up and began yelling that he “didn’t want any help!” and started walking away. Haskins told him several times to stop, however, he continued walking away. Haskins then grabbed him, and when he pulled away, took him to the ground.
Once on the ground, Williams grabbed Haskins and struck him in the face several times. Haskins struck Williams back in the face with a closed fist and was able to get on top of him and hold him down. EMS personnel Cole Donaldson, Robert Bennett, Jeffrey Williams, and Gregory Stephens rushed to help the sergeant get Williams in cuffs.
Inside Williams’ pockets were two large bags of suspected meth. There was also a meth pipe in his pocket. Inside a bookbag that was found near where Williams had been lying were several marijuana grinders, a marijuana smoking device, two digital scales, and several loose plastic bags.
While in the back of Haskins’ patrol car, Williams began kicking the back window. Haskins told him that he was going to be additionally charged if he damaged the window. He was then taken to the Monroe County Jail. The suspected meth weighed around 18 grams.
Williams was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.
Williams was previously charged and convicted in Monroe County in 2018 for an obstruction charge involving a machete. The parole warrant stems from violating his parole from this previous charge.