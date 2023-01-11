Two people were taken to the Monroe County Hospital after a car overturned on Dames Ferry Road near mile marker 13 on Dec. 30. According to the report, the driver of a maroon 2001 Buick Century, Stacey Coursey, 51, of Woodbury told deputy Matthew Sammons she was tired from driving and believed she closed her eyes for a second, causing her to lose control of the Buick which overturned in the ditch. Both she and 56-year-old James Stone were able to exit the car but complained of injuries and were taken to the hospital by EMS. The vehicle was removed by Buice Towing.
