Two drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries after a 3-car collision that occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 42 N and Frontage Road on March 31. According to a report by Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Sherrell, 22-year-old Brittany Elizabeth Forlader of Kingsland was driving a silver 2016 Kia Forte off the north-bound exit ramp and failed to stop at the stop sign. The Kia collided with a 2020 Hyundai Accent which in turn struck a 2019 Chrysler 300 driven by Raven Shae Hays, 23, of Forsyth. Both Hays and the driver of the Hyundai, Dominique Shade Twine, 24, of Mableton were taken by Monroe County EMS to the hospital. Forlader told the Reporter she and her boyfriend were on their way to Atlanta for a date night and that their on-line map told them to detour through Jackson to avoid I-75 traffic. “But not anymore,” she sighed. (Photo/Will Davis)
