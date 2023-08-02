Two Hazelhurst men were secured in the Monroe County Jail after a confrontation at the Rumble Road BP on July 24. According to the incident report, two clerks, Jesse Brewer and Tonia Hunnicutt were on duty when Ronterrio Marquise Jones, 33, approached the checkout counter and purchased around $10 worth of snacks and drinks. After paying with an EBT card Jones went outside then returned to purchase a lotto ticket. 

Brewer told deputy Joshua Warren that Jones told him the numbers he wanted on his ticket but as per company policy Brewer told him he needed to fill out a play slip. This frustrated Jones and he asked Hunnicutt to punch in his numbers, which she did. While she was printing out his ticket, Brewer slid his window closed so he could close his shift and count money. Jones took the window closing as an insult and began to shout at Brewer. Brewer told him he didn’t shut it for any reason other than closing his shift and that he needed to calm down.