Two Hazelhurst men were secured in the Monroe County Jail after a confrontation at the Rumble Road BP on July 24. According to the incident report, two clerks, Jesse Brewer and Tonia Hunnicutt were on duty when Ronterrio Marquise Jones, 33, approached the checkout counter and purchased around $10 worth of snacks and drinks. After paying with an EBT card Jones went outside then returned to purchase a lotto ticket.
Brewer told deputy Joshua Warren that Jones told him the numbers he wanted on his ticket but as per company policy Brewer told him he needed to fill out a play slip. This frustrated Jones and he asked Hunnicutt to punch in his numbers, which she did. While she was printing out his ticket, Brewer slid his window closed so he could close his shift and count money. Jones took the window closing as an insult and began to shout at Brewer. Brewer told him he didn’t shut it for any reason other than closing his shift and that he needed to calm down.
This angered Jones even more and he began to yell and cuss, and asked Brewer to step outside so he could show him what it was all about. Brewer then refused service to Jones and told him to leave the store. Jones refused and Brewer picked up the phone and told him he was calling 911. Jones said he didn’t care and continued his rant.
There were around 10 customers in the store, and they came quickly to the Brewer’s defense. Hunnicutt told the Reporter she wasn’t worried one bit because there were so many loyal local customers in the store at the time. She said one even shouted out, “Not in this town!” and another, “We don’t do that around here!” After a few moments more of shouting, Jones left the store and walked back to his 2022 Ford F150 work truck while having words with a pair of customers just outside the door.
Brewer said that while still on the phone with 911, he went outside to get the truck’s tag number and Ja’vaski Terell Casteel, 29, got out of the work truck and walked up to him, hitching up his pants as if he was ready to fight. Brewer remained on the phone as he went back inside, and Jones got within a few inches of his face and was yelling at him. A few moments later a third man who was in the truck, Raquan Baker, came into the store and began to push Jones and Casteel to leave the store, which they finally did.
As they were leaving, a customer also called 911 and followed the truck out of the parking lot and to the northbound ramp of I-75. She stayed behind them while remaining on the phone until deputy Enrique Hogan spotted their vehicle and made a stop near the weigh station. Jones and Casteel were turned over to jail staff and charged with simple assault. Judge Buck Wilder signed the warrants.