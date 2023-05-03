To the Editor:
I read with interest the article on the meeting for residents at the High Falls area. I was reminded of President Reagan’s words, “I’m with the government and I’m here to help.” Last year, during the campaign, the drum was banging on “We’re going to clean up in the blight, especially in the High Falls area.” Since then, I’ll give the comment, “cricket, cricket.” Now, the commission wants to increase the zoning codes from 70+ pages to over 300 pages. They don’t enforce the codes currently in place. I have no clue except someone that would benefit those in place. Tell me I’m wrong. I’m just waiting for the campaign promises to be fulfilled. Anyone who cares really understands. If anyone wants to discuss this issue with me, come on by. I’m not going anywhere. I’d love to stand by while we’re watching the train wreck.