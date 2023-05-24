Many citizens have been wondering what the developer’s plans are for the shady, open area on North Jackson Street that for several years has been the site of the Forsyth Farmers Market on Fridays from May to October, the location of the Kids Zone during the Forsythia Festival and the place for other community events during the year. Plans became public as Forsyth Planning & Zoning reviewed them and recommended approval for a change in zoning for the four lots that comprise the property on May 22.
TBS Holdings, LLC applied to have the zoning changed from Traditional Neighborhood Development to Central Business District for the approximately one acre of property. TBS Holdings is comprised of three individuals: Steven Brewer, Will Scott and Wade Taylor.
Scott spoke on their behalf to the Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission. The application for re-zoning says the group wants to build a commercial retail center with eight commercial units on the ground floor and 11 residential units on the second floor. It includes a site plan, the architectural plan and a conceptual drawing of the exterior of the building.
The building will face N. Jackson Street with six of the commercial units facing N. Jackson St. Two of the ground floor units will face Morse Street, and parking will be accessed from King Street. Four of the planned commercial units are 2,200 square feet, and one is 1,500 sq. ft. The residential units are primarily 1,200 sq. ft., with one shown as 800 sq. ft. There will be a terrace, open space on the roof for use of the residents.
Scott said the 22 parking spaces will be for use by both the residents and the businesses. The exterior of the building will be brick with stucco with a store-front look. There will be a tower at the intersection as the pivot point of the building.
“It looks great to me,” said Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman. “I’m glad you guys want to continue a traditional look.”
A nearby property owner expressed concern about the surrounding streets being able to handle the increased traffic. The city manager said the only thing the city can look at is the weight limit for vehicles on the streets. The width of the streets was a concern.
Coleman abstained from the vote on rezoning because of professional involvement as a surveyor but said, “Those houses have been gone 20 years or more. It just makes sense to me. Central Business is the only thing that makes any sense.”
Commission member Hal Clarke said he is in favor of the development as it was presented but wouldn’t want to see it become totally apartments; he said he didn’t think an apartment building at the location would be a good addition to the downtown area. Commission member Martin Presley said he is reserving questions about parking until TBS Holdings comes back to Planning & Zoning to review its plans in its Design & Review capacity. He said he had no questions regarding re-zoning.
Forsyth city council has the final say on re-zoning. Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis said the re-zoning will be advertised in the Reporter and posted on the property for three weeks and then presented to council for a vote.
Asked when TBS Holdings expects to break ground on the project at N. Jackson Street. Scott said as soon as water pressure issues are resolved. He said that right now water pressure on the north side of downtown is too low to support the development planned, but the city is working to fix the problem.