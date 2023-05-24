Forsyth Lofts

A sketch of the Forsyth Lofts planned for Jackson Street.

Many citizens have been wondering what the developer’s plans are for the shady, open area on North Jackson Street that for several years has been the site of the Forsyth Farmers Market on Fridays from May to October, the location of the Kids Zone during the Forsythia Festival and the place for other community events during the year. Plans became public as Forsyth Planning & Zoning reviewed them and recommended approval for a change in zoning for the four lots that comprise the property on May 22.

TBS Holdings, LLC applied to have the zoning changed from Traditional Neighborhood Development to Central Business District for the approximately one acre of property. TBS Holdings is comprised of three individuals: Steven Brewer, Will Scott and Wade Taylor. 