MCMS Valentine

Monroe County Middle School Valentine's Day Dance

The February Valentine's dance at Monroe County Middle School was a magnificent experience. Many people participated and the dance lasted from 6-9 p.m.The fee was $20.

The Valentines dance was on Feb. 6 for 6th graders, and the dance for 7th and 8th graders was Feb.10. The Valentine's dance had a personal DJ. The DJ accepted the music requests.