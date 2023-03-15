The February Valentine's dance at Monroe County Middle School was a magnificent experience. Many people participated and the dance lasted from 6-9 p.m.The fee was $20.
The Valentines dance was on Feb. 6 for 6th graders, and the dance for 7th and 8th graders was Feb.10. The Valentine's dance had a personal DJ. The DJ accepted the music requests.
The Valentine's dance had food, such as cupcakes, pizza, chicken, and nachos. The drinks were tea and lemonade. Soon they added fruit punch. The fruit punch ran out quickly.
The school turned the lunchroom into a dance room. They added lots of neon and LED lights. When I walked into the cafeteria, all I saw were people jumping and singing along with the songs that were blasting from the speakers. It was easy to get lost in the crowd!
Eventually, the party came to an end. People gathered up and they called for dismissal. I say whoever didn't come missed out!