Vernelle Carter muses that if all the people she has come to know through her employment at Monroe County Schools were to come together in one place, they would probably fill the 1,200 seats of Monroe County Fine Arts Center. Vernelle officially retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 50 years of driving school buses. For the first 32 of those years, she also worked in the cafeteria at Mary Persons between driving her morning and afternoon bus routes.
With all those miles of driving, she never had a traffic accident and has never even had a ticket. She said it’s a wonder that some driver didn’t hit her bus over the years.
As assistant superintendent Dr. Jim Finch recognized this year’s retirees at the June 13 Board of Education meeting, he said he thought there was an error when he saw that Vernelle was hired in August 1973, when he was only three years old. When he called Jackson Daniel to ask about it, Daniel quickly said, “Oh, yes, that’s Ms. Vernelle.”
Vernelle said that almost everywhere she goes in Forsyth she sees students, parents, grandparents, school staff and co-workers that she has known through the years. There are many families for which she has driven two and even three generations to and from school and a few students who have grown up to drive school buses themselves.
When she drove the route through the Betsy Lynn subdivision, now-superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman and his girlfriend, who became his wife, rode her bus.
Vernelle grew up in Clayton County. She and her husband, Anthony ‘Tony,’ have been married for 60 years. They went to North Clayton High School together. They have a son and a daughter, Michael, and Karen; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They now live in Columbus, Ga.; North Carolina and Texas.
Vernelle and Tony moved to Monroe County because they wanted some land and found 10 acres available. Later they bought 10 more acres adjacent to it. When her children were in school, Vernelle decided to apply for a job working in the lunchroom and driving the bus.
Driving a bus in no way intimidated her because she drove tractors on their land, and her daddy drove MARTA buses in metropolitan Atlanta for over 30 years. She said that when she started, drivers weren’t required to have a CDL license; she was given the keys to the bus, told where her route was and told to start Monday morning.
She had to get her commercial license later after it became a requirement, but she had no problem passing the test. She had to learn all the parts of the bus and crawl under it and show she could help locate a mechanical problem.
Vernelle said buses are really easy to drive now that they are automatic and have lots of mirrors to assist in backing. The addition of cameras makes it easier to deal with students and parents. She remembers when school administrators insisted buses would never have automatic drive or air conditioning, but that changed eventually.
Vernelle first drove the route in the Cabiness area and initially had as many as 60 students on her bus, from kindergarten to 12th grade. For the last 18 years, she has driven a special needs bus, which usually transports about 10 students. One of her friends retired from the special needs route and suggested she apply for it.
Vernelle said the downside of driving a special needs bus is that the route is much longer with a lot of driving between each stop. She picked up students in the Bolingbroke and Pea Ridge areas before heading back to north Monroe County. She said some of the best things about driving a special needs route is how well the driver gets to know the parents and the students and the exceptional bus monitors who have worked on the route with her. Her last bus monitor was Margaret Andrews, and Vernelle said there have been a number of good monitors with her through the years.
Many special needs children are bothered by change, and it is important to them to have the same bus driver every day to start and end their day well. Vernelle almost never missed a day on her route because she knows how important consistency is to her students.
Vernelle said when she started working for Monroe County Schools, she expected to work until her children graduated. But she found she enjoyed it and kept going. Through the years, she had a lot of personal responsibilities. She moved her parents from Forest Park to Monroe County and also moved an aunt from Christian City retirement home to a garage apartment on her property and cared for all three of them as they aged. She helped her husband maintain their property and helped in his remodeling business.
“Sometimes it seemed I’d go back and drive the bus to rest up,” she said.
Vernelle made bread and cakes while she worked in the Mary Persons lunchroom, stirring up huge batches of batter in giant mixers. She remembers the enormous pots used to cook turkeys for special Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. She helped make delicious cinnamon rolls for fundraisers. The lunchroom workers enjoyed lunch together each day before serving the students.
The school system stopped letting bus drivers work in the lunchroom because it gave them too many overtime hours, and Vernelle ended that service after 32 years. At around the same time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture started processing many of the ingredients it provides for school meals, sending already-made rolls and cakes, so there was not as much work to be done at the schools as when everything was made there from scratch.
Vernelle said the homemade pizza was always one of the most popular meals with students, and many remember the ham pie.
She said in the early days when she was driving, everyone chipped in to make sure the bus routes were covered to pick up the students. Superintendent Charles Dumas drove a bus if needed, as did shop teacher Barney Poole and many of the Mary Persons coaches.
Of course, transportation department director Jake Davis still drives a route if he is needed. Vernelle said she has enjoyed working for Davis, who wasn’t even born when she started working for Monroe County Schools, for the last five years. She said the transportation department is like a big family where everyone is supportive of each other.
When her cousin asked her why she didn’t retire sooner, Vernelle said that she knew she was needed and felt confident she could do the job well. She said bus drivers have to pass a thorough physical each year that determines if they can see and hear well and are physically fit before they are allowed to drive. She said that driving a bus “keeps you going, helps you stay young.”
Vernelle’s husband turned 81 on June 14. He retired from the Bibb Company when it closed its local plant, then built and renovated houses but retired from that about 10 years ago. She is going to help him take care of their home and land and do some camping.
Vernelle said that having a radio and being able to communicate with the transportation office is one of the best things that happened to bus drivers over the years. In the early years drivers were expected to depend on the children to help them find stops and routes, and that didn’t work well because students just don’t pay attention to directions and often enjoy misleading drivers, especially in the morning on the way to school. Before the communication system, if the bus broke down, the driver had to send a student to the nearest house to call for help or had to flag down a passing motorist.
On her last day on the route, her co-workers gave Vernelle an intercom painted gold as a memento. She checked in, saying that #602 was calling in for the last time.
“We are going to miss her tremendously,” said Rhonda Sullivan of the Transportation Department.