Vernelle Carter muses that if all the people she has come to know through her employment at Monroe County Schools were to come together in one place, they would probably fill the 1,200 seats of Monroe County Fine Arts Center. Vernelle officially retired at the end of the 2022-23 school year after 50 years of driving school buses. For the first 32 of those years, she also worked in the cafeteria at Mary Persons between driving her morning and afternoon bus routes.

With all those miles of driving, she never had a traffic accident and has never even had a ticket. She said it’s a wonder that some driver didn’t hit her bus over the years.