A Forsyth veterinarian was charged with pulling a gun on her father and throwing a can of bug spray at him in a dispute about coyotes killing her chickens on Labor Day, Monday night.
The Monroe County sheriff’s office said they were summoned to the home of Jim Fletcher on Hwy. 41 around 11 p.m. on a report he had been attacked by his grown daughter. Monroe County Capt. Ricky Davis said the caller said the suspect had left the home. But Davis said when they got there, Anna Caitlin Fletcher, 29, was still in the home.
Jim Fletcher told Monroe County deputy Matthew Sammons that Anna Fletcher had pointed a loaded semi-automatic firearm at him. Davis said the father and daughter were in a dispute about coyotes killing her chickens. Fletcher said his daughter also threw a gallon jug of Ortho Home Defense bug spray at him.
Anna Fletcher admitting to doing both, said Davis, and was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. She was charged with aggravated assault, a felony, for pointing the loaded gun at her father and battery for throwing the bug spray at him.
She was released on bond.