A Forsyth veterinarian was charged with pulling a gun on her father and throwing a can of bug spray at him in a dispute about coyotes killing her chickens on Labor Day, Monday night.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office said they were summoned to the home of Jim Fletcher on Hwy. 41 around 11 p.m. on a report he had been attacked by his grown daughter. Monroe County Capt. Ricky Davis said the caller said the suspect had left the home. But Davis said when they got there, Anna Caitlin Fletcher, 29, was still in the home. 