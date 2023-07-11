Bibb County not seeking death penalty for killing jailer in Macon
Monroe County authorities have released videos of an inmate’s two violent attacks on jailers now that he’s pled guilty and was sentenced to prison in May.
One video shows Albert Booze, already accused of killing a Bibb County jailer in April 2021, of punching deputy Daniel Ahlstrom on Halloween 2021 before deputies took him to the ground. Another shows him a month earlier in 2021 in a naked fight with a fellow inmate and includes Booze hurling a chair at the other inmate.
“I’m glad people can see what the jail staff puts up with,” sheriff Brad Freeman said of the videos. “These people aren’t in there because they went to prom.”
Monroe County was keeping Booze for Bibb County, where he still faces murder charges for stabbing and killing Bibb County jailer Christopher Smith. Monroe County authorities fast-tracked his charges for assault against a peace officer so that they could get him out of the local jail and ship him to the state prison system.
He was sentenced to 20 years to serve and banned from the Towaliga Judicial Circuit after pleading guilty but mentally ill to 5 counts of obstruction of an officer, two counts of assault and 1 count of battery on May 18. The state picked him to serve in the state prison system on May 31. He is being held at Valdosta State Prison. His first possible release date is Sept. 28, 2031.
Freeman said Booze is one of those inmates who will always be violent, and said he’s glad Monroe County jailers were able to protect themselves and prevent serious injury.
“He’s very dangerous,” said Freeman.
But Bibb County prosecutors say assistant district attorney Dawn Baskin plans to try him for killing the Bibb County jailer on Oct. 9. The Bibb DA’s office is not seeking the death penalty.
Booze’s first attack at the Monroe County Jail, from Sept. 29, 2021, involved inmate Xavierious Flowers, 31, of College Park, who was already on suicide watch and begging jailers to move him away from his cell mate Booze.
According to the report, Flowers told Sgt. Akedra Robertson, “I want to be moved out of this holding cell because I don’t feel safe and can’t sleep in here with him. He in here doing all this crazy a-- sh--.”
Robertson told Flowers he would see what he could do. Booze then stated, “Aye, sergeant get me out of here before I beat this man a-- to death”.
Jail nurse Prescott told Robertson the inmates weren’t in the observation cell for medical reasons and were clear to leave. The sergeant returned to the cell and Flowers was standing at the door while Booze was sitting on the bench and said, “Sergeant, I am going to beat this man a-- to death if you don’t get me out of here.” He then stood up into a fighting stance with his fist clenched, walked up to Flowers, and began striking him several times. Flowers began hitting him back in self-defense.
Deputy Cody Maples opened the cell door and removed Flowers and ordered Booze to get back, but he continued attacking Flowers. Video shows the two naked inmates in fighting mode spilling out into the holding area. The video shows Booze grabbing a metal chair and throwing it at Robertson, Prescott, and Flowers.
Deputy Gueorgui Dimitrov and Robertson are seen grabbing Booze to escort him back into the cell while he was continuously resisting and fighting. Booze then headbutted Robertson, striking him on the right side of his face. He also bit Dimitrov on his right arm and kicked him. Deputy Julie Lucas pulled her taser and Booze grabbed the front of it trying to take it away from her but Robertson and Dimitrov struck Booze in the side, causing him to release it. Lucas fired but Booze continued resisting.
Deputies were finally able to handcuff him, and he was taken to the nurse’s station where he was checked by Prescott and EMS. Sgt. Chris Sherrell removed the taser prongs and placed them into evidence. Robertson and Dimitrov received minor injuries.
“He decided to show his behind with us,” said Monroe County sheriff Brad Freeman. Monroe County had Booze in custody for a couple of months after he was transferred from Jones County. Freeman said he probably caused trouble hoping to get moved.
‘We just want him to understand that we run the jail,” said Freeman.
Video shows his second attack a month later, on Halloween 2021, when Booze drew jailers’ attention by striking the kiosk in H block with a tray. Deputy Daniel Ahlstrom responded to the racket along with Sgt. Tyler Rodgers and deputy Julie Lucas. They found Booze sitting on a table in the day room.
Video shows Ahlstrom asking him why he was hitting the kiosk and as the deputy looks over towards the kiosk, Booze strikes him on the left side of his face with his right hand. Ahlstrom then tackles Booze across the table landing on the floor.
Booze refuses to follow deputies’ orders and as he continued to fight on the floor, Ahlstrom hit him in his head and face. Booze then said “I’m done,” yet continued to resist and refused to put his hands behind his back.
Once they were able to handcuff him, the deputies helped him to his feet and escorted him to his cell without further incident. He refused medical treatment. He damaged both the kiosk and a food tray and was charged with three counts of obstruction, and two counts of interference with government property and for battery on a peace officer.
Booze was brought to Monroe County Jail for his own safety. In April 2021 he was accused of taking a knife from deputy Christopher Knight in the Bibb County Jail and stabbing him in the neck, taking his life, and injuring deputy Jerome Williams.